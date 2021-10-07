With sufficient doses, WHO launches plan to end the acute phase of the pandemic – 10/07/2021

The world has enough vaccine production to put an end to the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of the year. But the doses will have to be distributed evenly by December if that goal is to be reached.

This Thursday, the WHO and the UN launched a global vaccination plan. A first step would be to reach 40% of the population of each country by the end of 2021, which would mean the end of the acute phase of the crisis. In a second moment, the goal is 70% until June 2022. For this, the plan needs 8 billion dollars, in addition to technology transfer.

In the assessment of the entities, there is no shortage of products or supplies in the coming months. The biggest obstacle, however, is the concentration of doses in the hands of a small number of countries.

Antônio Guterres, UN secretary general, warned that not distributing vaccines today “is not only immoral, but also stupid.” The logic is simple: while huge populations are not protected, they could generate new variants of the virus that, at some point, could create resistance to the vaccine. This mutation, therefore, could return to attack countries that have spent billions of dollars to vaccinate their populations, destroying the entire immunization effort.

Both the UN and the WHO point out that there is no longer a problem in the production of doses. A month, 1.5 billion vaccines are being produced, so by mid-2022 the world will see 11 billion doses manufactured.

Today, 6.5 billion doses have been administered and a third of the world is protected. But 75% of them went only to rich countries and the main emerging countries, against only 5% in Africa.

For Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, “unequal distribution of vaccines is the biggest ally of the pandemic, allowing variants to gain space, deaths and losses of trillions of dollars”.

Guterres revealed that he proposed the creation of a committee formed by companies and governments to guarantee this global vaccination. “But I wasn’t heard,” I regret. According to him, instead of a plan, what was seen was nationalism and vaccine diplomacy. For Guterres, this path failed.

Guterres warns that the first goal established by the WHO, to vaccinate 10% of the population of each country by the end of September, has not been reached. “We didn’t even come close,” he lamented. More than 50 countries were outside the target and would need only a week of world production to reach the goal.

For the UN secretary general, he appealed to the G-20 countries to stop just making promises and to present their donations.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus also warned that the world is “on the brink of failure” if the vaccine is not taken to everyone. “There is not a problem of supply. But of distribution,” he said. “We have enough doses if they are distributed,” he insisted.

One of the mechanisms defended by the WHO to guarantee the distribution of vaccines is the suspension of patents. But Europeans and a few countries reject such an agreement. Bruce Aylward, representative of the agency, asked that the Brazilian government help the other countries to reach an understanding, given its experience on the subject and its production capacity.

For Tedros, if there is a treaty that allows for such a breach of patents, the time to use it is now. “If not, we have to ask ourselves why it exists,” he added.

To achieve the goals, the UN and WHO recommend to governments:

– Change vaccine delivery schedules with COVAX to increase coverage in needy countries;

– Fulfill and accelerate short-term vaccine distribution and donation commitments to COVAX for those with existing pledges;

– Establish new dose-sharing commitments to facilitate progress towards the 70% coverage goal in each country.

Vaccine producing countries must:

– Allow the free flow of vaccines and finished raw materials;

– Allow for the diversified production of vaccines, both geographically and technologically, including through non-exclusive and transparent licensing and sharing of know-how to allow technology transfer and expansion of manufacturing.

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers must:

– Prioritize and fulfill COVAX contracts urgently;

– Provide full transparency on the global monthly production of COVID-19 vaccines and clear monthly timelines for supplies to COVAX, AVAT and low- and middle-income countries, to allow for proper planning at the global and national levels and the optimal use of scarce supplies;

– Engage and actively work with countries that have high coverage and that have contracted large volumes of vaccines to enable prioritization of COVAX and AVAT contracts, including through delivery schedule changes, and facilitate quick and early dose sharing;

– Commit to sharing know-how more quickly, facilitating technology transfer and providing transparent and non-exclusive voluntary licenses to ensure that future vaccine supply is reliable, affordable, available and deployed in all countries in volumes and deadlines that achieve equitable access.