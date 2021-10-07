Woman is hospitalized after wearing very tight denim shorts. Understand

In a video that went viral on Tik Tok, an American named Sam, 25, says she ended up at the hospital after wearing very tight denim shorts on a date. She remembers that her panties were bothering her and she spent the whole time trying to get them off her butt.

When he got home, he noticed a bruise on the spot. However, days later, the area began to hurt a lot, and her mother took her to a medical emergency. She was given antibiotics for a skin infection, and doctors sent her home. The next day, Sam woke up in a lot of pain and feeling bad.

When she returned to the hospital, the young woman was diagnosed with sepsis, a generalized infection. “I was shaking, out of breath, I couldn’t walk and I had extreme pain all over my body. The doctors admitted me to the ICU, and that’s when I realized that the situation was more serious than I thought”, he says, in the video that went viral.

She spent four days in the intensive care unit, and health professionals even discussed the need for surgery to remove the infected skin that was beginning to necrose from the rectum. However, the young woman responded well to the treatment and did not need to undergo the procedure.

The guy on the date even went to the hospital for several visits, and the two started dating shortly thereafter—they’ve been together for three years. Overall, Sam spent a week in hospital, and a month resting at home. After that period, the infection returned, and she had to return to the hospital. Today, she is healthy.