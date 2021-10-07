World Bank: Brazil stands out among Latinos in preserving income in pandemic

Coverage of cash transfer programs for the most vulnerable rose from 28% to 67% in the population of the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region. This increase, however, was concentrated in certain countries, the main one being Brazil. The information is from the report of the world Bank, released this Wednesday (6).

According to the multilateral institution, without the emergency measures to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, 28 million people would have been poor. “Instead, 2 million people were no longer in poverty in the region in 2020, compared to 2019”, says the document.

When Brazil is excluded, however, the region may experience a 3% increase in the number of people living on less than US$ 5.50 between 2019 and 2020.

“This translates to more than 13 million people falling below the poverty line. The Human Development Index (HDI), a measure created by the United Nations that combines changes in income, health and education in equal parts, shows an unprecedented decline, not observed even during the global financial crisis”, explains the World Bank.

According to the institution, the effect of social income transfer programs is greater in Latin American countries than in developed countries: respectively, 0.9 impact and 0.3.

“Evidence from the Bolsa Família Program in Brazil also suggests that such transfers lead to increases in local formal employment (Gerard, Naritomi and Silva 2021). Overall, substantial social transfers during the COVID-19 emergency, and during recessions in general, are effective in preventing vulnerable households from falling into poverty, and also helping the economy to recover more quickly”, he concludes.

On the other hand, the BM highlights that “this type of fiscal policy tool does not contribute to laying the foundations for long-term growth and productivity”.