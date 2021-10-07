World food prices are the most expensive in 10 years – News

Global food prices rose for the second consecutive month in September to reach a ten-year peak, driven by gains in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency reported on Thursday (7).

The FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization), based in Rome, also projected a record world production of cereals in 2021, but said that the expected consumption will also be high.

The FAO food price index, which tracks international prices for the most traded food commodities globally, averaged 130.0 points last month, the highest since September 2011, according to agency data.

The number compares to 128.5 revised ​​in August. The August figure was previously 127.4.

In the annual comparison, prices grew 32.8% in September.

Agricultural commodity prices have risen sharply over the past year, fueled by crop problems and Chinese demand.

The FAO cereal price index increased 2.0% in September from the previous month. This was led by an almost 4% increase in wheat prices, with the UN agency citing tight export availability amid strong demand.

“Among the main cereals, wheat will be the focus in the coming weeks as demand needs to be tested against rapidly rising prices,” FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.

Global sugar prices increased by 0.5% in September, due to concerns about adverse crop weather in the main exporter, Brazil, partially offset by a slowdown in import demand and a favorable outlook for production in India and Thailand, from according to FAO.

For cereal production, the FAO projected a record world crop of 2.8 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly above the 2.788 billion estimated a month ago.

Cereal consumption was estimated at 2.811 billion tons, according to a revised forecast, reflecting increased use of wheat as feed.