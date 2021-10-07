World is “one millimeter” from global tax deal, French minister says

The world is one millimeter away from a consensus on taxes global corporate bodies and an agreement could be signed in Washington next week or at the G20, the finance minister said. France, Bruno Le Maire, this Wednesday (6).

An updated draft of a global corporate tax review has taken “at least” from the proposed minimum rate of “at least 15%”, possibly removing a major hurdle for Ireland as negotiations enter the final stretch, said sources familiar with the discussions .

“I am totally determined to pave the way for consensus because we are one millimeter away from a global agreement on a new international tax system for the 21st century, and we must not miss the opportunity to build this new tax system,” Le Maire told CNBC .

“We could either next week during the meetings in Washington, or at the meeting of the G20 in Rome at the end of October, sign the final agreement under the international tax system.”

Le Maire said that some countries are calling for a ten-year implementation period, and “why not?”, adding that there will need to be a compromise.

“The important point is to adopt a consensus, by the end of this month, on the new international tax system,” he said.

“I can wait a few more days. I’m not saying a few more weeks, or a few more months, but I’m ready to wait a few more days so that we can come to an agreement with all the members of the OECD“.