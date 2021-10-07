Worlds 2021: Infinity ends 0-4 and RED Canids advances to MD5

THE RED Canids is classified for the next step of the Entry Phase of the Worlds 2021! Even before playing your match against the PEACE, Brazilians benefited from the trampling of LNG on top of infinity in the first game of the day.

The LLA team was 0-3 in group A and needed the victory to keep dreaming of qualifying. If they managed to win, Buggax and company would still have to root for RED to be defeated by PEACE in the second game of the day.

As a result, Infinity is eliminated from Worlds 2021 without achieving any tournament wins. The team also lost to RED, PEACE and Hanwha Life.

RED Canids vs Peace also at Worlds 2021 MD5

Now the result between RED and PEACE will only define the final position of the pack in the group, and if it wins, it will finish in third, but if it is defeated it will be in fourth place. Regardless, it is already defined that the two teams will face each other again in the next stage, MD5.

Whoever wins will play against the runners-up from group B in search of a spot in the Worlds 2021 Group Stage, which until then is unheard of for CBLoL. Understand the format of the World Cup.

Check out the full coverage of the LoL World Championship here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.