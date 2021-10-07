Worlds 2021: RED Canids loses two; Cloud9 and LNG remain unbeaten

The second day of the Group Phase of Worlds 2021 it was not positive for Brazil. THE RED Canids lost to the LNG earlier in the day, and then was also defeated by the Hanwha Life. However, with Infinity’s defeat to Peace, the scenarios for the pack to advance into the Entry Phase turned positive.

The round was also marked by the invincibility of the Cloud9 and good performance of DetonationN FocusMe, which surprised and won the Galatasaray.

See below for the full results of the day:

Worlds 2021 – Entry Phase – Day 2 (06-10) PEACE 0x1 ⁠⁠Hanwha Life RED Canids 0x1 LNG infinity 0x1 PEACE RED Canids 0x1 Hanwha Life Beyond Gaming 0x1 Cloud9 Galatasaray 0x1 DetonationN FocusMe Beyond Gaming 1 x 0 Unicorns of Love Cloud9 1 x 0 Galatasaray

With the results of the day, the table of groups A and B of the Worlds 2021 was as follows:

A group # Team Games victories Defeats 1 LNG 3 3 0 two Hanwha Life 4 3 1 3 PEACE 3 1 two 4 RED Canids 3 1 two 5 infinity 3 0 3 Group B # Team Games victories Defeats 1 Cloud9 3 3 0 two Detonation FocusME 3 two 1 3 Galatasaray 4 two two 4 Beyond Gaming 3 1 two 5 Unicorns of Love 3 0 3

O Worlds 2021 will return this Thursday (7) with four more games, including one from the RED Canids. See full coverage of the tournament here on Mais Esports.

