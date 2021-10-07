Worlds 2021: RED Canids loses two; Cloud9 and LNG remain unbeaten

The second day of the Group Phase of Worlds 2021 it was not positive for Brazil. THE RED Canids lost to the LNG earlier in the day, and then was also defeated by the Hanwha Life. However, with Infinity’s defeat to Peace, the scenarios for the pack to advance into the Entry Phase turned positive.
The round was also marked by the invincibility of the Cloud9 and good performance of DetonationN FocusMe, which surprised and won the Galatasaray.
See below for the full results of the day:
Worlds 2021 – Entry Phase – Day 2 (06-10)
|PEACE
|0x1
|Hanwha Life
|RED Canids
|0x1
|LNG
|infinity
|0x1
|PEACE
|RED Canids
|0x1
|Hanwha Life
|Beyond Gaming
|0x1
|Cloud9
|Galatasaray
|0x1
|DetonationN FocusMe
|Beyond Gaming
|1 x 0
|Unicorns of Love
|Cloud9
|1 x 0
|Galatasaray
With the results of the day, the table of groups A and B of the Worlds 2021 was as follows:
A group
|#
|Team
|Games
|victories
|Defeats
|1
|LNG
|3
|3
|0
|two
|Hanwha Life
|4
|3
|1
|3
|PEACE
|3
|1
|two
|4
|RED Canids
|3
|1
|two
|5
|infinity
|3
|0
|3
Group B
|#
|Team
|Games
|victories
|Defeats
|1
|Cloud9
|3
|3
|0
|two
|Detonation FocusME
|3
|two
|1
|3
|Galatasaray
|4
|two
|two
|4
|Beyond Gaming
|3
|1
|two
|5
|Unicorns of Love
|3
|0
|3
Want to check out the stats for each of the first day of Worlds 2021 matches? Access our results page and choose one of the matches.
O Worlds 2021 will return this Thursday (7) with four more games, including one from the RED Canids. See full coverage of the tournament here on Mais Esports.
