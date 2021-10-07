Worlds 2021: RED Canids loses two; Cloud9 and LNG remain unbeaten

The second day of the Group Phase of Worlds 2021 it was not positive for Brazil. THE RED Canids lost to the LNG earlier in the day, and then was also defeated by the Hanwha Life. However, with Infinity’s defeat to Peace, the scenarios for the pack to advance into the Entry Phase turned positive.

The round was also marked by the invincibility of the Cloud9 and good performance of DetonationN FocusMe, which surprised and won the Galatasaray.

See below for the full results of the day:

Worlds 2021 – Entry Phase – Day 2 (06-10)

PEACE0x1⁠⁠Hanwha Life
RED Canids0x1LNG
infinity0x1PEACE
RED Canids0x1Hanwha Life
Beyond Gaming0x1Cloud9
Galatasaray0x1DetonationN FocusMe
Beyond Gaming1 x 0Unicorns of Love
Cloud91 x 0Galatasaray

With the results of the day, the table of groups A and B of the Worlds 2021 was as follows:

A group

#TeamGamesvictoriesDefeats
1LNG330
twoHanwha Life431
3PEACE31two
4RED Canids31two
5infinity303

Group B

#TeamGamesvictoriesDefeats
1Cloud9330
twoDetonation FocusME3two1
3Galatasaray4twotwo
4Beyond Gaming31two
5Unicorns of Love303

Red vs Hanwha Life stats at Worlds 2021
Statistics of the match between RED Canids and Hanwha Life for Worlds 2021 (Image: PlayqMore Esports)

O Worlds 2021 will return this Thursday (7) with four more games, including one from the RED Canids. See full coverage of the tournament here on Mais Esports.

