xCloud now uses the same hardware as Xbox Series X

It’s getting better! The website The Verge reported that he received information from the Microsoft confirming something that had already started to be implemented a few months ago. Now all blades used on servers where the service Xbox Gaming Cloud (xCloud) is hosted offer a graphic quality that matches what we found in the Xbox Series X, the most powerful gaming hardware released by the company so far.

Despite the novelty, we all know that the Xbox Series X is a console designed to deliver a resolution experience 4K, but Microsoft’s plan at the moment is to offer a great experience to gamers in 1080p to 60 fps.

As it is a service that uses internet networks, there is a lot of variation in the quality of the connection found in players’ homes, although the service is expanding, recently arriving in Brazil in addition to countries such as Japan, Australia and Mexico, the Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in Beta phase, which means that the company is still working to be able to offer a satisfactory experience of the service for the majority of gamers, and for sure the implementation of a hardware similar to the Xbox Series X to service is a big step towards improvements in graphic quality delivered on users’ devices.

As reported by the The Verge, a Microsoft It is now developing its application for televisions, which will provide a large increase in the number of players using the service, as it will make it easier for games to be started directly from the TV in a democratic way, with just a subscription to the service. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



As much as it has not been informed if the servers are using hardware equivalent to Xbox Series X in all countries where the service was launched or just in the United States, it is believed that the launch of the xCloud in Brazil has already contemplated this equipment, since this was already being implemented since June.

