Xiaomi’s new Bluetooth gamer headset is certified with images

Xiaomi has already started to prepare to launch a new model of Bluetooth headset. This time, the accessory will be aimed at the gamer audience, although there are still no details about the differentials offered.

The Chinese’s new wearable device was certified by the NCC — the American approval body — and should be suffixed with “Gaming Version” in its name, which suggests it will have dedicated specifications for those looking for a headset to play on consoles, in PC or even mobile phones.

Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t reveal any details on the headset’s datasheet, so we can only speculate that it will arrive with a low-latency mode to increase audio fidelity, with active noise reduction (ANC) technology to enhance the feel of immersion and, of course, a battery with more capacity, to last hours of use without needing to recharge.

Although the documentation doesn’t reveal the headphone’s specifications, it does present some images that show a look already well known by the brand’s fans. According to the attached photos, it will have a design very similar to the Redmi AirDots 2. The charging case itself is also very similar to the Chinese company’s most popular headphones.

Aside from the NCC registration, there are still no more precise details about the wearable and, as a result, we still don’t know when it will hit stores and what its price will be, so keep an eye on the news here at Canaltech to stay on top of the subject.

Source: Mukul Sharma