XP raises inflation forecast from 8.4% to 9% for 2021 and shows concern with the fiscal scenario

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – XP’s economic team raised its inflation forecasts as measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from 8.4% to 9% in 2021 and maintained expectations that the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 5, 3% this year, but warns that the bias in this projection is bearish.

According to the house’s economists, the recovery of sectors of the Brazilian economy has been very heterogeneous, with growing concerns about the capacity of the local industry. Furthermore, the external sector is also no longer as benign as it used to be.

“China has been slowing down more than expected, amidst Evergrande’s debt problems, growing regulatory control and the risk of power shortages. In the US, the Federal Reserve should start reducing monetary stimuli, which, even if necessary, always brings apprehension to the markets”, summarizes XP in a report.

The balance of risks is completed by the concern with the management of public accounts, since the Chamber of Deputies approved the “Vale Gás” for next year and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) should close above 9%, which adds R$ 10 billion to the “hole” of R$ 70 billion foreseen in the government’s budget proposal.

“The next 30 days will be crucial. It is essential to guarantee a balanced budget for 2022, which preserves the spirit of the existing fiscal rules, especially on the eve of a year that promises to be challenging here and in the world”, defend the economists.

For XP, the Brazilian GDP should grow 0.5% in the third quarter as the reopening of activities such as food away from home, accommodation, tourism, education and health push the economy forward. However, the increase in inflation reduces household income, which can curb this dynamic.

Other than that, the main problem is still there, the bottleneck in the supply chain, which has increased costs in several industries. “Many companies suffer from longer lead times for input delivery, marked by additional difficulties in global logistics services and in importing intermediate goods,” explains XP.

read more

Bad industrial production, even more disappointing retail: what happened in August with these sectors and what to expect

The expectation is that in sectors such as the automotive sector, the normalization of the flow of inputs will not take place before the second quarter of 2022, while the entire industry in the country suffers from the increase in electricity and fuel prices.

Another point to be monitored is that the disclosure of GDP by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will undergo uncertainties such as the incorporation of the revised annual GDP series, the impact of the improvement of labor market variables accompanied by the National Survey by Household Sample (Pnad) and the intensity of recovery in public administration, health and education services.

XP expects Brazil’s GDP to grow 1.3% in 2022, which is explained by the balance between a more contractionary monetary policy and an improvement in the prospects for agricultural crops. “We reinforce that the GDP growth projection for 2022 considers a statistical carry effect (carryover) close to 1% left by the GDP of 2021″, caveat.

One of the problems for next year is that although the labor market has shown a beginning of recovery, the return of the employment level to pre-pandemic levels should only occur at the end of 2022.

“With this, we project that the national unemployment rate published in the Pnad Contínua will reach 12.8% at the end of 2021 (from 14.7% in December 20 and 13.6% in July 21, discounting seasonal effects) and 12.0% at the end of 2022”, predict economists.

Regarding inflation, XP points out that the rise in commodity prices, the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the increase in the costs of industry inputs mainly impacted food and energy. Added to this pressure, the second half also has the effect of the normalization of the service sector, which already accumulates 1.94% inflation against 1.73% throughout the year of 2020. “With the advance of vaccination, we expect that the inflation of this group continues to rise and end the year at 4.5%.”

For 2022, XP raised its inflation forecasts from 3.7% to 3.9%, still working with the hypothesis of a reduction in commodity prices of around 5% combined with higher interest rates charged by the Central Bank and with the slowdown in economic activity.

Regarding monetary policy, economists predict that the basic interest rate, Selic, will end the current tightening cycle at 9.25%, against a previous projection of 8.50%. There would be two more increases of one percentage point this year, one of 0.75 pp in February and another of 0.25 pp in March 2022.

Finally, XP’s fiscal projections remained at a primary deficit of 1.1% of GDP for 2021, but with a debt/GDP ratio reaching 80.4%, compared to a forecast of 78.6% previously, “reflecting the Selic rate even higher and adjustments driven by the fall of ore in the GDP deflator”.

On this front, XP recalls that it is still not known how the government will deal with the acceleration of court orders and the political demand to increase the Bolsa Família program – or extend the Emergency Aid. “These uncertainties, amid a public budget squeezed by the recent rise in inflation, keep prospective fiscal risks high.”

The current scenario of the house predicts that the solution of court orders will open up BRL 50 billion in space in the spending ceiling, accommodating the increase in inflation in the second half and the expansion of BRL 30 billion in the Bolsa Família budget. “We use as a hypothesis for the primary result and debt projections that the government will pay in full the BRL 89 billion in court orders in 2022 (partly or entirely outside the ceiling).”

A primary deficit of 0.7% of GDP is estimated for 2022 and gross debt is projected to reach 83.1% of GDP (vs. 81.7% previously).

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related