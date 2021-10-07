XP shares debut on the Brazilian stock exchange: is it worth investing?

Almost two years after debuting on the Nasdaq North American Electronic Stock Exchange, XP shares land on the Brazilian market. Around here, the shares of the largest brokerage in the country are being traded through the so-called BDRs, acronym for Brazilian Depositary Receipts — certificates that represent shares of companies traded abroad.

With this, the Brazilian investor will have access on the Brazilian stock exchange to XP shares traded on Nasdaq. Since the debut, on the 4th, until the close of the session last Wednesday (6), the company’s BDRs (XPBR31) fell 1.40%, trading at R$ 215.65. Is it worth investing in XP papers? See below what the analysts heard by the UOL.

Expectations are good, but timing is different, says analyst

“The expectation regarding the BDRs gives XP is high and positive, however, different from what it was when it debuted on the US stock exchange, in 2019, today the scenario is different. Here in Brazil, many people are frightened by what is happening in variable income”, says Ricardo maila Hiraki, CEO of Plano Fintech, a financial planning company.

One of the advantages of investing in BDRs is that the investor can invest in a certain company, which has shares traded on international stock exchanges, without having to bear the costs related to the remittance of funds abroad, for example.

It is noteworthy that, even exposed to the variations of an international investment, the operations are carried out in Brazil and the price received will be in reais.

But it is necessary to be careful with certain variations, according to Tiago Passium, founding partner of the Marco Investimentos consultancy.

“In this type of asset, there are two variables: the stock’s oscillation and the exchange rate. This can represent an extra risk in some scenarios. In addition, it can serve as exposure to the dollar, if you believe in a rise [do dólar].”

Is it a good investment?

“A good investment is what fits into the investment portfolio. If the objective is to compose a variable and diversified portfolio, it may make sense. The asset is new, it still doesn’t have a history for a more complete evaluation”, says Gisele Borba, head of operations of Amur Capital.

Second hiraki, those interested in investing in XP should also note some points that go beyond the BDRs, such as the fact that the company has positioned itself as a very solid company, having expanded its product portfolio with positive results and having high profits and revenues.

In the second quarter, the company posted net income of more than R$ 1 billion, an increase of 83% compared to the same period in 2020 and 22% compared to the first quarter of the year.

Also, for Hiraki, the price of XP’s BDRs is at one level intermediary, considering the company’s potential.

According to Gisele, the BDRs they are the most suitable investments for investors with a bolder profile. However, that doesn’t mean that those more conservative or moderate can’t venture out.

“It is noteworthy that the BDRs, in general, they do not usually present so much liquidity, but for investors who are used to variable income and who are already focusing more on the long term, it may be more interesting,” he says.

stock balance

Last Monday (4), when they became available to Brazilian investors, the BDRs gives XP closed the day with a drop of 0.72%, at R$ 223.80, on a day when the Ibovespa retreated 2.22%.

Even with little time available, the BDRs gives XP they already have around half a million shareholders, coming through the spin-off process with Itaú.

In addition, the arrival of the BDRs gives company signals the departure of Itaú from the brokerage’s capital, a position it had held since 2017, when the bank acquired 49.9% of the XP.

XP raised $2.2 billion on the US Stock Exchange

In December 2019, the brokerage started with the right foot on the American stock exchange. At that time, the company’s shares debuted up 21.3%, with shares going from $27 to $32.75.

With that, the XP it had a market value of US$ 18 billion, in addition to being among the 15 largest publicly traded Brazilian companies. In total, the amount raised was R$ 2.25 billion, with the sale of 83 million shares.