Zabelê, daughter of Pepeu Gomes and Baby do Brasil, records a new version of ‘Preta Pretinha’, with Carlinhos Brown | famous

Preta Pretinha, music by New baianos from the album it’s over, from 1972, got a new version in the voice of Zabele and Carlinhos Brown.
The classic of the discography of the group formed by Moraes Moreira, Paulinho Boca de Singer, Jorginho Gomes, Ball and shorty, dad, Luiz Galvão and by the singer’s parents, Baby from Brazil and Pepeu Gomes, is considered by Rolling Stones magazine as the greatest album of all time.
The song arrives on digital platforms this Thursday, 7th, and is part of Zabelê’s new single that grew up listening to Preta Pretinha:
“Moraes Moreira sang and played directly for us on the guitar. There’s something affectionate, it’s a song that talks about a novel, lyrics by Galvão who is the poet of Novos Baianos, very beautiful. There is the affectionate question of Preta Pretinha as a nickname for this love, for this passion, and the song became the great anthem of the Novos Baianos. This song is the great success of the group and practically placed them at the top of the music charts in Brazil, where they became popular in general and became known throughout Brazil. Everyone singing together, it was that success where the people follow.”
Zabelê, the biggest one in front, with Novos Baianos — Photo: Personal archive
To bring the work closer to her personality, Baby’s daughter brought pop elements from the SNZ, girl band that launched her on the market in 1997, together with her sisters Sarah Sheeva and Nana Shara.
Zabelê and Carlinhos Brown — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
Carlinhos Brown does not hide his affection for Zabelê:
“Zabelê, Pedro Baby, all of them with this positive bond with art, with music, and very aware of the responsibility for maintaining a family repertoire of greatness, which we love to hear. They are nephews I have, and I have followed since I was a child, seeing them flow in the corner with great beauty and commitment”, says Brown.
