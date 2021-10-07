Zabelê, daughter of Pepeu Gomes and Baby do Brasil, records a new version of ‘Preta Pretinha’, with Carlinhos Brown | famous

“Moraes Moreira sang and played directly for us on the guitar. There’s something affectionate, it’s a song that talks about a novel, lyrics by Galvão who is the poet of Novos Baianos, very beautiful. There is the affectionate question of Preta Pretinha as a nickname for this love, for this passion, and the song became the great anthem of the Novos Baianos. This song is the great success of the group and practically placed them at the top of the music charts in Brazil, where they became popular in general and became known throughout Brazil. Everyone singing together, it was that success where the people follow.”