Zodiac serial killer not identified by amateur investigative group, says police – International

The last among hundreds of theories about the zodiac killer, O serial killer who killed at least five people in northern California between 1968 and 1969, appeared on Wednesday, 6. A group of amateur investigators calling themselves “The Case Breakers” he claims to have discovered the identity of the killer, who for decades provoked professional and amateur investigators for his coded letters sent to newspapers.

According to the independent team, the man is called Gary Francis Post, and died in 2018. FBI and three-city police departments investigating the case have denied that the Zodiac Killer’s identity has been cracked.

The group, which would consist of more than 40 people, including journalists, police officers and retired FBI agents, said it based its theory on “several factors,” including a similarity between its suspect’s photos and a 1969 Zodiac police cartoon. – in particular, on what appear to be scars identical to those on Poste’s forehead – and on anagrams sent by the serial killer that reveal his name. They also say they have evidence that the suspect killed more people, including Cheri Jo Bates, aged 18, on October 31, 1966, in Riverside, California.

Five deaths are officially related to the Zodiac Killer, but the total number is believed to reach 28 — the first victim was taxi driver Paul Stine, who died in San Francisco, in 1968. To date, the only man named as a suspect by the police was Arthur Leigh Allen, from Vallejo, who died in 1992.

FBI says serial killer identity has not been identified

Despite speculation, local Riverside police, responsible for one of the cases, and the FBI have denied the group. Federal investigators and law enforcement officers charged with solving the 52-year-old serial killer mystery of the Zodiac said this new lead “doesn’t hold up.”

“The Zodiac Killer case remains open. We don’t have any new information to share at the moment,” the FBI’s San Francisco office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Police Department also made the same statement. Sources at both agencies told the San Francisco Chronicle that the evidence presented by Case Breakers does not appear to be conclusive. “If you read what they (the amateur group) disclose, it’s all circumstantial evidence. It’s not much to support the case,” police officer Ryan Railsback told the newspaper.

As for any Zodiac links to the Bates murder, Railsback said his department worked with FBI agents to unravel a letter and other indicators that would link the case to the serial killer, and in August announced a $50,000 reward. $275K) for leads on the case. The Case Breakers called him about the reward, but disappeared when he asked for more information.

‘Clues’ to Zodiac Killer Identity

David Oranchak, who was part of an FBI team that broke some codes created by the Zodiac in his letters, said on Wednesday that the amateur investigator group was unlikely to be correct in their analysis or that the ciphered messages sent by the killer contained the suspect’s name. The Case Breakers were interpreting anagrams, he said, and this technique can produce “a dizzying array of names and words with easy manipulation.” “It seems unlikely that the name is actually there,” he declared.

“I really feel we’ve solved this case,” Tom Colbert, a member of Case Breakers, told the San Francisco Chronicle. He said his team has been investigating cases filed 10 years ago. They also claim to have deciphered other mysteries, such as the disappearance of the union boss. Jimmy Hoffa. “There is no ego here,” he said. “We do this to solve cases.”

Colbert told the San Francisco publication that the task force identified Gary Francis Poste, an Air Force veteran who lived near the Sierra Nevada, in northern California, as the Zodiac Killer. The Air Force veteran would also be responsible for the death of a sixth victim, 18-year-old Cheri Jo Bates, who died on October 31, 1966 in Riverside, California.

The team of amateur investigators claims that detectives recovered Cheri’s “hair, skin and blood” from under Poste’s nails. They are calling in police to test the alleged evidence – which they say is stored in the northern California town of Vallejo – with that of the person they identified in the case.

Railsback, the officer in charge of the Riverside Police Department, said the Riverside Police Department’s Open Cases Unit received a handwritten letter in 1967 that initially led investigators to believe that the Zodiac Killer could be behind the his murder. The department received a second letter, this time in 2016, typed, apologizing for the previous letter and saying it was written as a “bad joke”.

In 2020, the Riverside Cold Case Unit and the FBI’s Investigative Genealogy Team of Los Angeles used DNA evidence from the seal in the 2016 letter to track down the author and confirm that he wrote the two letters. The author, who was a teenager in 1967, was not involved in the Bates murder, investigators determined.

Over the course of 52 years, other teams of investigators like the Case Breakers, including some with the participation of former police officers, have come up with different suspects. O San Francisco Chronicle, the police and FBI say they receive hundreds of leads and letters every year about possible Zodiac Killer suspects, from parents talking about their children to killers like Charlie Manson, and even newspaper columnists.

Zodiac Killer: what is the case of the serial killer

The Zodiac Killer, who was never arrested, shot and stabbed five people to death in a series of murders that terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s.

The name Zodiac was used by the killer himself, who gained fame for the brutality of the killings and the encrypted communications with which he provoked journalists and investigators.

The series of murders began in December 1968, with a man and woman shot dead in a car.

In July 1969, another man and woman were shot, but he survived.

Later that year, a man and a woman – a couple – were stabbed near a lake. Only man survived.

In October 1969, a taxi driver was gunned down in San Francisco.

The killer, who has never been charged or identified, said he had murdered 37 people in letters to newspapers, but investigators worked on a total of seven victims, five of them homicides.

The murders inspired two films – 2007’s Zodiac, starring Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal, and 1971’s Relentless Stalker, starring Clint Eastwood as a hard-nosed San Francisco detective. / AP and REUTERS