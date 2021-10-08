1st Information Security Week held

An attractive and seemingly harmless link can be the beginning of your fall for a scam. By clicking, you enter the game of cybercriminals interested in data, money and sensitive information. In addition to personal injury, there is a risk of putting an entire organization at risk if you fall into the trap using equipment from the company you work for.

pioneering – Faced with the increasingly frequent and full of audacity of criminals in the virtual world, Unimed Cascavel was a pioneer in offering its employees a cycle of lectures in the 1st Week of Information Security, held between September 27th and October 1st of 2021.

Test – The action included a test to assess the maturity level of employees. A fake e-mail was sent simulating a promotion, but the supposed draw was just a lie (phishing). Collaborator Ana Carla Almeida acknowledged that curiosity made her click on the false link. “Sometimes the blow is in our face and we don’t see it. I learned. In addition to the test, the lectures at the Information Security Week showed how close this risk is to us”, said the auditor of therapies at Unimed Cascavel.

Renowned speakers – The first lecture was given by Luister Bonzanini and Julio Della Flora, who addressed cyber security and the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), in force since September 2020. Bonzanini is a director of LB2 Consultoria and a specialist in data protection environments. High Availability. It currently implements automated backup and restore strategies to make both medium and small environments safer. Della Flora is specialized in computer networks and data security, in addition to a master’s degree in Information Science.

Tips – On the second day of the event, the lecture was given by Flúvio Cardinelle Oliveira Garcia, who gave important tips on the safe use of the internet. Federal Police Chief, currently Flúvio is in charge of the Federal Police of Paraná, in Curitiba, where he is head of the Disciplinary Center and substitute regional inspector. Since 2002 he has specialized in investigating high-tech crimes committed by the world wide web.

new posture – The third speaker was André Rizzo, who addressed the topic “Zero Trust Security: A new posture for an increasingly threatened world”. A systems engineer with experience in the computer networking industry, Rizzo specializes in security, location solutions and user experience.

virtual scams – On September 30th, Fernando Hallberg brought information about virtual scams, questioning whether each of the participants is in fact protected. Hallberg is a graduate in Information Technology Management and creator of Intelitrac, an intelligent tool for tracking targets by the public security forces (PRF and PF).

Privacy and Security – The cycle ended with the theme “Privacy and security in the digital age. What are the changes?” The content was conducted by Odilon Oliveira, data protection manager at Unimed do Brasil. Oliveira worked for 17 years as a database administrator, lawyer and specialist in digital law and data protection. “This is an event held by Unimed Cascavel and is of total relevance, as it demonstrates the Cooperative’s feeling in relation to the topic. We have a regulatory agency that talks a lot about ‘evidence’ of ‘compliance compliance’. So, when Unimed Cascavel creates a regular agenda to bring this topic to the fore, it is an evidence of commitment. Every day we have news of the increasingly sophisticated and tempting nature used by scammers. So, it is necessary to make employees aware that it is not only the company that is the victim, but the greatest impact falls on people, especially customers.”.

Conscience – Unimed Cascavel considers awareness the main tool against virtual scams, as the coordinator of the Information Technology area at Singular highlights: “We seek to promote awareness among employees about the importance of information security in the work environment, encouraging culture and good practices in the use of technology”, explains Polny Bruschi.

pioneering – “The Information Security Week was an event that involved most employees with lectures and other dynamics, emphasizing the responsibility of each one of us, seeking to guarantee confidentiality, integrity, authenticity and availability in information security. With this event, Unimed Cascavel’s IT sector raised awareness to everyone in the cooperative, with regard to preventing risks and maintaining good safety practices”, concludes Fabiano Tykalowitz, Cooperative Operations Superintendent.

Gifts – At each end of the lecture, the participating employees participated in drawings for gifts offered by the event’s partner companies.

• Constel

• Solus

• Aruba/HP

• Oracle DBS

(Unimed Cascavel Press)