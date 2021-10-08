4 Big Lies Facebook Told You

It was a juggling act to hide a lie. According to leaked documents, Facebook removes only 3% to 5% of hateful content and 0.6% of violent content. “We only take action against approximately 2% of the hateful content on the platform. Recent estimates show that unless there is a significant change in strategy, it will be very difficult to improve by more than 10-20% in the medium term,” says an excerpt from an internal report. “We are erasing less than 5% of all hate speech on Facebook. In fact, this is an optimistic estimate”, says another passage.

Last year, I published a news story that showed that the number of reports of hate speech – including neo-Nazism – was growing across all social media. Worse: on Facebook specifically, the number of posts removed was dropping. The social network did not comment on the data, collected by the NGO Safernet. It just said that “our proactive hate speech detection rate on Facebook and Instagram increased to 95% and 84.2% globally, respectively, when comparing the first and second quarters of 2020. the amount of hate speech content we remove globally has increased from 9.6 million to 22.5 million on Facebook and from 808.9 million to 3.3 million on Instagram.”

I listed the four big lies that Facebook told, revealed by the former employee. They were originally published in a series of Wall Street Journal reports and then detailed in interviews and a Haugen Senate hearing. They were also broken down in documents prepared by Whistleblower Aid, the association that is defending the scientist, and sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US stock market regulator.

The social network that started as a misogynist tool to classify women in the university has expanded without any control, acquired all the companies that came close to disturbing their business and reached countries with absolutely different cultures without any kind of preparation or in-depth understanding about their impacts – just the colonizing thought of “let’s connect the world”, the Silicon Valley way of being. The result? Genocides, rise and empowerment of extremists, exacerbation of political polarization, denial calamity in the middle of the pandemic and everything else you know well.

Facebook lied to the public and investors about its efforts to combat hate speech, about the extent of its international efforts to fight terrorism, about the purpose of news feed changes, about the real impact of Instagram on the mental health of young.

They knew that what caused this was the heart of the business: the content delivery model that favored interaction to capture attention, capture more and more data, and sell targeted ads. “We also have compelling evidence that our core product mechanics, such as viralization, recommendation, and engagement optimization, are central to this kind of discourse flourishing on the platform.” Facebook has done nothing to change that.

On the contrary: in his speeches, Zuckerberg guaranteed that more than 94% of hateful content was removed and boasted of having technologies capable of detecting and suppressing this type of speech without human intervention. Bullet. In Afghanistan, for example, only 0.2% of hateful content was detected by technology.

In addition, the documents show a social network’s leniency with hate speech propagators: 99% of users who spread these posts had their accounts kept intact by the platform. Even repeat offenders.

2. Facebook tried to trick you by saying the feed changes were to show more ‘meaningful content’. They were not.

The internal documents revealed by Haugen show that Facebook knew very well what external researchers were tired of pointing out: offenses and misinformation are the contents with the greatest capacity to go viral. Viralization means more people interacting. Interactions mean more time and more data being delivered. Attention and data mean profit.

In 2018, Facebook promoted a major change in the algorithm that selects content for users. It started to privilege content from friends and family – that was the official discourse. “We built Facebook to help people stay connected and we will get closer to the people who matter to us. That’s why we always put friends and family at the center of the experience,” Zuckerberg said in the post that justified the change.

In practice, what the social network realized was that this “meaningful” content generated more engagement. So, more engaging content was privileged and displayed to more people. As the technology is supposedly neutral – it only learns what engages people, it doesn’t assess the merit of the post – content that aroused anger or indignation ended up being ranked better.

Facebook knew this very well. The documents show that internal research has revealed that offense and misinformation are more likely to go viral. Feedback and user experience studies also made it clear that the change in the algorithm caused users and political actors to post more divisive and sensational content to achieve more interaction and distribution.

Internal teams proposed to change the algorithm, not prioritizing the sharing, for example, of posts where the original was not a contact or friend of the person who posted it. Studies have revealed that this change alone would have a considerable impact on the spread of hatred and misinformation. But Mark Zuckerberg denied it. Employees complained that, despite the team’s good will and internal research, the company’s board had no interest in the changes. “Decision making on Facebook is routinely influenced by political considerations,” one official said, according to the document.

3. Facebook lied about making the world a more connected place.

Facebook has always sold itself as global with its 2.8 billion users worldwide. This was important institutionally and also for investors. That’s why the crisis in Myanmar was a heavy blow to the company. In 2010, Facebook began an ambitious plan to “connect” – like that, in quotes, and you’ll understand why – the Asian country, whose population had very little access to the internet. The company started to offer access to its applications with agreements with telephone companies, in which the franchise data were not charged. So in Myanmar, internet access cost money, but Facebook was free. The company became central to communications.

In 2014, amidst a political crisis between an ethnic Muslim and a Buddhist majority, a monk published a false report that a girl had been raped by Muslims.

The content quickly went viral, and what followed was the violent lynching and murder of the accused. In the political crisis that hit the country, 600,000 people died – and Facebook was an accomplice, pointed out the UN. The social network itself later assumed its responsibility for the case.

Faced with the atrocity, it was supposed that the social network would redouble its attention with countries in a sensitive political situation, right? Wrong. Internal documents reveal that Facebook even refused to detail what exactly it was doing in Myanmar. It did not say how many content moderators, essential to assess whether a post violates the rules or not, spoke Burmese, the language of the country. When asked, he just blurted out the standard answer that he was working with “80 fact-checking organizations around the world” as if that would solve a problem.

Two months ago, another former Facebook employee showed that the social network knew there was solid evidence of political manipulation through the social network in several countries. India, Mexico, Afghanistan, South Korea and Honduras took concerted actions to manipulate the political debate on the social network, but Facebook did nothing. On the contrary: he fired the employee who pointed out the company’s lack of action.

Now, the documents revealed by Haugen make it clearer why: although it says it advocates a closer and more connected world, Facebook prioritizes some countries and spends resources extremely unevenly. USA, Brazil and India are the zero priorities (the huge number of users helps explain). Here, there were at least their own policies and funds to act during the electoral period. For other countries, nothing. There are not even enough moderators who speak Arabic, Hindi or Bengali.

4. Facebook lied to be harmless to children and young people.

In the documentary “The Network’s Dilemma”, former employees tell that social networks are developed with a purpose: to hold attention. To do this, they use sophisticated features of user experience and design – all tested to ensure that we spend our precious time endlessly scrolling through the feeds, angering or stirring up the desire to consume. There are several studies that show that time spent on digital platforms has increased, especially among young people – which is driven, in part, by the ~improvements~ of user experience proposed by large platforms. Only on Instagram, young Brazilians spend around 1h30 a day. Every day.

But Facebook has always refuted that reading. Asked in Congress about a possible impact of technology addiction, Zuckerberg said his company is studying many of the effects of its technologies on people’s well-being. “Like any tool, there are good and bad uses of it”, he quipped.

“What we found, in general, was that if you’re using social media to build relationships, then you’re sharing content with friends, you’re interacting. So that’s associated with every measure of well-being that you can intuitively think of,” he said.

Zuckerberg hid, however, that Facebook itself knew how bad Instagram was for mental health. The leaked documents show that internal research revealed that Instagram worsened thoughts of suicide and self-harm in 13.5% of young girls. For 17%, the social network negatively affected eating disorders. And, for one in three, their self-esteem worsened.

Ways out to the problem

In his testimony, Haugen spoke little of the company’s business model – extracting data to deliver highly persuasive, targeted advertising. The solutions she proposed undergo regulation and change in algorithms, so that they favor relevant content and not those most susceptible to engagement.

For many, however – myself included – it is necessary to discuss in more depth the nature of the big tech businesses, such as Google and Facebook. Data mining and behavior prediction have devastating effects when they take place on platforms that are people’s primary sources of social interaction and information. It is an especially dramatic reality where the social network is confused with the internet itself – the case in Brazil.