96% of young people from communities want to become pro players

Boots, dribbles and goals are exchanged for kills, kills and guilds. When the band Skank sang “who didn’t dream of being a football player?”, they probably didn’t imagine that a game brought to Brazil by Asian game company Garena, in 2017, would take the place of that dream. Today, four years after the debut of Free Fire in the country, brazilian quebradas dream of becoming “pro players”, national champions, or even gaining fame as a streamer.

Gabriel Silva was 17 years old and was trying to pursue a career as a youtuber when the battle royale arrived in Brazil. The young man went on to play it at the request of his followers. A resident of the outskirts of Codó, a municipality in the interior of Maranhão, he did not imagine he would find a passion. He says that, despite having already wanted to be a football player, he didn’t have the necessary skills. And he says that, even though he is not one of the best Free Fire players, his charisma in the lives he produced made possible his success with the public, made up mostly of children.

Supported by over 96% of players

Like Gabriel, many young peripherals dream of making a living from eSports. According to a study carried out by the Data Favela Institute, in partnership with Locomotiva Pesquisa e Estratégia and Cufa (Central Única das Favelas), 96% of young people living in communities in Brazil would like to be professional gamers.

As Free Fire is a very light game, which runs well on virtually all cell phones, it was an immediate success in classes C and D. In the same survey by the Data Favela Institute, Garena’s title was cited as a favorite by 96% of respondents . Among participants aged up to 15 years, this rate reached 100%. Simply no other game was remembered.

(It is noteworthy that, of the 1190 interviewees, 662 had participated in the last edition of the Taça das Favelas Free Fire, in September.)

For Gabriel, the game became a refuge for times when his mental health was shaken. “I was always there at the game because it was a way for me to escape despair, the issue of depression and anxiety. Because there I found people who made me laugh, people I now know and have contact with,” he explains.

Gabriel also says that in the area where he lives, job opportunities are scarce and that the path to crime is much more accessible. He, who has worked with his family since he was a child and has become a bricklayer’s assistant, now has the opportunity to grow as a streamer and dedicate himself only to his lives and games, even if this was not his family’s initial desire. “My mother always said ‘my son, get out of this game, go look for a course, go study’, but people I met gave me support and inspired me to invest in the game and want to go deeper,” he says.

It’s a common speech between mothers of streamers and gamers. Pro player Peuzada and his mother, Adriana Landim, recalled a similar dialogue in an interview with Start. Today, Adriana encourages mothers to support their children’s careers.

Like Peuzada, Gabriel bet on his passion for the game despite his family, and currently manages to earn his income through the internet. His YouTube channel reached 15,000 followers and, since May 2021, the streamer has been part of the professional Lyons e-sports team.

“I am a motivator”

Despite the YouTube profile being inactive, Gabriel has been running a secondary channel with almost three thousand subscribers and is dedicated to the lives that take place every day, from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am: “There’s a phrase that a follower of mine said and I’ll go keep forever. He said I’m not just a Free Fire influencer, I’m a motivator.”

For 12-year-old Richard Nathan, rankings (points and titles) are the best part of the game. Resident of a community in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, Richard is in love with Vasco da Gama and always dreamed of becoming a football player.

But Free Fire ended up conquering a space in his heart and his goal now is to become a professional. According to a survey by the Locomotiva Institute, 74% of young people under 15 years old believe that there is a possibility of becoming professional players. For Richard and several other boys from the Brazilian favelas and peripheries, dreaming is not difficult and Free Fire made the dream even easier.

This report was produced in partnership with data_labe, a media and research organization based in the favela of Maré – Rio de Janeiro, and included the participation of Edilana Damasceno (report) and Fred Di Giacomo (editor)

