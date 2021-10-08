‘A Fazenda 13’: Peons suspect Rico Melquiades was drugged after fight | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Twitter Pedestrians suspect Rico was high after fight

The dawn of this Friday (8) was very busy for the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” . After Erika Schneider’s elimination, Rico became angry and threw all the coffee in the house away. He pissed off the other participants and Victor even tipped a bottle of milk over her head. The comedian was elated at the time of the fuss, but later appeared slower and pedestrians suspected he was drugged.

All participants gathered in the room because of an advertisement that appeared on the screen. Rico, Farmer of the Week, was supposed to read what was written aloud, but he couldn’t. Aline ended up reading the statement calling whoever wanted to record a statement for Erika and Dayane helped the comedian to go outside the house.

“You’re stoned,” sneered Gui Araújo. As soon as Rico, Dayane and Aline left the room Dynho also said he suspected that the comedian took heavy medication. “He must have taken someone’s medicine,” suspects the dancer.

Later, Rico became the subject of conversation again. “They drugged him,” said Gui Araújo. “Sera?” replied Tati Breaks Barraco. This is not the first time that medicines have become a topic in “A Fazenda 13”. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend and the funkeira have already made fun of Valentina for the fact that the stage assistant takes medication for depression.