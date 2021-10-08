A Fazenda: Record investigates possible aggressions against Rico, says the pawn’s team

after a widespread confusion at dawn this Friday (8), in “The Farm 13“Record is investigating possible cases of aggression against the comedian Rich Melquiades, according to the pawn team.

After elimination of ballerina Erika Schneider, on Thursday (7), Rico ended up causing a mess when he threw away the coffee powder from the headquarters of the farm. This caused Dynho Alves was on top of the pawn, almost coming to blows in fact.

At one point, Rico even says that Dynho would have put his foot in front of him to try to take him down. Furthermore, Victor Pecoraro also gave Rico a milk bath.

According to Rico’s team, who spoke in a note on the comedian’s social networks, “the program’s production is analyzing the images of the discussions” to check if there was the practice of “any conduct that purposely puts them at risk , the physical integrity of pedestrians”.

According to the note, “in addition to the explicit stumble in the images, this participant’s verbal and body language was quite aggressive. As if that wasn’t enough, at another time, another participant spills the entire contents of a bottle of milk on Rico, later throwing it at the Farmer”, says the comedian’s team.

READ THE ENTIRE NOTE FROM THE RICO TEAM

“After the events of this morning (8), the production is analyzing the images of the discussions to check the veracity of the non-compliance with the primordial rule of fire in hay: the prohibition to practice any conduct that purposely endangers the physical integrity of the pedestrians.

This is because, according to videos that circulate on the Internet, including one in which Rico himself confirms the suspicions raised on social networks, apparently, a participant purposely placed his foot with the intention of bringing down the worker from Alagoas. In addition to the explicit stumble in the images, this participant’s verbal and body language was quite aggressive. As if that wasn’t enough, at another time, another participant spills the entire contents of a bottle of milk on Rico, later throwing it at the Farmer.

In this sense, we will continue to closely monitor the findings and, from now on, we remind you that entertainment does not combine with aggression.”

