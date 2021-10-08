‘A Fazenda’: Victor Pecoraro bathes Rico Melquiades with yogurt; Internet users ask for expulsion | Television



Victor Pecoraro Gives Rico a Yogurt Bath – Reproduction

Posted 08/10/2021 07:29 | Updated 10/8/2021 07:34 AM

Rio – The atmosphere caught fire after the third farm of “A Fazenda”, which took place on Thursday night and included the elimination of former Faustão ballerina Erika Schneider. Influencer Rico Melquiades lost control after teasing other pedestrians about Erika’s departure and went to the pantry with the aim of throwing the coffee away. “Oh, have a lot of coffee because what’s here [na despensa] I’ll throw it away,” fired the pawn.

“For me, it’s not my money,” countered Tati Quebra Barraco. “Not Rich,” Dayane Mello said. “Make yourself comfortable, love. Play the whole pantry,” Tati continued. Erasmo Viana and Bil surrounded Rico, took the coffee from his hand and asked him to take it easy. Dynho Alves was angrier than his friends and started yelling: “Throw it away, you fuckin jerk.” fuck*. You don’t change,” said Lary Bottino.

Rico came back and told Dynho that he threw the coffee away. “You’re a vacilão. Let’s see if you have a chest out there,” Dynho said. “Hit me, hit me,” Rico said. The pedestrians were frightened by the size of Dynho’s wrath and tried to push him away. “In here you don’t have a chest. You’re a man just like everyone else. Outside I’ll catch you. Outside I’ll catch you, your dick in the c*”, shot Mirella’s husband. “Production, he put his foot down for me to fall,” Rico said, knocking on the closet door to call production.

Victor Pecoraro then decided to get even with Rico and gave him a real yogurt bath. “Ae, donkey c*”, yelled MC Gui when he saw what happened. “There, Victor. That’s it,” approved Tati Quebra Barraco. Revolted, Rico grabbed a bottle from the table and threw the liquid on top of Victor. The actor even threw the yogurt bottle in Rico’s direction. In the end, the two got into a ketchup and mustard war and were separated by other pawns.

