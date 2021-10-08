A MUST SEE | Galaxy S20 FE gets big price cut on Shoptime

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Galaxy S20 FE has become one of Samsung’s biggest successes over the last year by bringing cutting-edge specs at a cost-effective price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat.

About Galaxy S20 FE

Designed to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S20 FE brings all the most important features of its brothers, like the Snapdragon 865 processor and the excellent set of rear cameras, with 12 megapixel main, large -angle also 12 megapixels and telephoto 8 megapixels. The battery also has 4,500 mAh for one day of use without worrying about looking for an outlet.

There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.

This promotion model is already part of the new set of devices equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a change that was long expected by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

