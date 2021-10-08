A photo of ants that won the contest will make you think about biology classes: do you still remember what mutualism is? | Environment

Mutualism: interactions between individuals of different species in which the two have an advantage or profit, similar to commercial interactions in human society.
The photo chosen as the winner of the 2021 edition of the “Royal Society of Biology” contest shows the interaction between ants and a species of aphid.
Insects feed on “honeydew”, the material that is excreted by the aphid after processing the sap and eliminating sugar-rich droplets. In return, ants offer protection from predators. Here’s how the two animals built a “mutualistic” relationship.
“There are many magical events happening in nature around us – I was just being curious and observant,” explained Vishwanath Birje, who took the photo in Thane, India.
Below, see other winning images of the contest, which this year had the theme “interconnected”.
Patterns in the image show Bacillus subtilis grown on a dextrose agar plate, which is a culture medium for the isolation and identification of fungi and yeasts — Photo: Alice Feng/Royal Society of Biology
Wasp and Cockroach Interaction: Wasp species is known to inoculate a poison into the cockroach’s brain, leaving it “zombified”. Then the wasp uses the cockroach as a place to grow its egg. — Photo: Ripan Biswas/Royal Society of Biology
A tokai gecko is preyed upon by a golden tree snake — Photo: Wei Fu/Royal Society of Biology