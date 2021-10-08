Abumani surprises José with a request and insists until he gets it

right after pharaoh sheshi (Fernando Pavão) choose Joseph (Juliano Laham) to rule Egypt, he is surprised to be approached by Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) in the next chapters of the soap opera Genesis, on Record TV.

“Earlier, when everyone was getting ready for officialdom, you Potiphar (Val Perré) he said that the pharaoh gave the order for you to be placed in the second best car and for someone to go ahead and tell everyone to kneel for you”, says Abumani. “Did Pharaoh really order this?”, asks José, annoyed.

Abumani confirms and places an order. “I want to be the one who cries out in front telling people to get down on their knees” he says. “What is this, Abu? You won’t do any of that. let any soldier do”, rejects José, but the archer insists, serious and sincere.

They look at each other and José ends up nodding, moved. Abumani smiles and bows his head slightly as if bowing to his friend the governor. “Thanks. Now go get ready, Governor”, thanks the archer.

