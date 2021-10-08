Academies network resorts to mediation with 16 thousand complaints – News

Smart Fit recorded a 131% increase in complaints registered on the Reclame Aqui website between March and May 2020 compared to the same period last year. Complaints had jumped from 2,452 to 5,683. To try to reduce the problem, the gym network sought to mediation, way to resolve conflicts provided for in the Court.

From June 2020 to June 2021, Mediato, a private mediation, conciliation and arbitration chamber, made approximately 16 thousand mediations at the request of Smart Fit. With the work, the company rose from ninth position to the top of the ranking of the preliminary solution index for consumer complaints, with 90.16% of friendly agreements.

With shares traded on the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, since July, Smart Fit was not the only one that saw complaints increase in the pandemic. At the beginning of the quarantine, between March and June of last year, complaints about the four largest gym networks in the country grew 152%, according to data from the portal Reclame Aqui. Among the main ones were the difficulty in canceling the plan and the continuity of collections, without returning the amounts paid, even without the provision of services.

Smart Fit has 539 units and is present in another 13 countries in Latin America. Here, the managing partner of Mediato, Luciana Martins Loureiro, says that one of the most common solutions was to explain to the client that he could choose not to pay the monthly fee in the months when the gyms were closed, without having to cancel the plan. In addition, the mediators sought to show students that the company offered online resources for home training.

Ana Cristina Freire, also managing partner of Mediato, states that the path of mediation is a device encouraged by the Justice and sought by companies, among other things, for its predictability. When an agreement is reached, everyone leaves the negotiation room knowing exactly what will happen.

She says that it is common for one of the parties to wait for the court decision because they know that the judge in a certain district is usually favorable to cases similar to theirs. However, it is not guaranteed that the decision will follow this logic. “It’s the unpredictability of decisions,” she says. “In mediation, it is possible to know how much will be paid, for how long and if the amount fits in your pocket. Predictability becomes much more effective than depending on the provocation of the State and the time of the State.”

During the pandemic, Mediato realized a 300% increase in its customer base. The most frequent conflicts were problems with sales in ecommerce – to which the consumer and storeowners had to adapt with the closing of physical stores – and issues related to the renegotiation or termination of rental agreements for storeowners and restaurants, in addition to conflicts related to divorces and rescheduling or rescission in the case of financed properties.

Sought, Smart Fit said in a statement that “it suspended the charge of its students from March 19, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, to July 6, 2020, when the partial reopening was authorized. In the face of some complaints, the company opened communication channels to facilitate the cancellation and freezing of plans”.

The network also says that the 16 thousand complaints mediated from June 2020 to June 2021 “were handled with great care, always aiming at the student’s well-being. Of the total, 90.16% were resolved”. Smart Fit adds that “the total of complaints represents approximately 0.5% of the total of 2.7 million students in the Smart Fit network”.

