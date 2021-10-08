Access to mammography in the SUS drops 40%: ‘More women with advanced cancer’ – 10/07/2021

It was in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic that Juliana Cristina Sardi, 38, suspected that she might have breast cancer. In July 2020, the scenario was of nearly 100,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. The health system was compromised, since the priority of the public and private networks was to assist patients with covid-19.

It was at home, during a breast self-examination, that Juliana felt a lump in her breast. In the same week, she sought a health center in her neighborhood, in the city of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in the interior of São Paulo.

However, the first consultation took place almost two months later, in September. And the SUS (Unified Health System) agenda for Juliana to have a breast ultrasound or a mammogram was only available for January 2021. With the breast nodule growing, she then decided to seek the private network and confirmed the cancer.

Only then was he able to have a biopsy and began treatment in the public network, seven months later — a period considered long in medicine. Juliana is with 64,000 women, aged 30 or over, who were diagnosed with breast cancer in Brazil in 2020, according to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute).

The chance of cure is 95% when the disease is discovered in its early stages. But the time between the exam and the beginning of treatment does not always comply with the rule of a maximum of 60 days. And this problem got worse during the pandemic. Last year, mammograms were down 40% nationwide — this test is the most important to detect breast cancer tumors early.

In 2019, 3 million breast radiography exams were performed. This number had been growing year by year, according to an unprecedented survey carried out at the request of the Avon Institute by the social journalism company of Gênero e Número data, based on the public database SIA-SUS, the registration system of municipal and state managers of SUS care information.

But in 2020, the total volume of mammograms performed was 1.8 million. Also breast biopsies and ultrasounds had a 28% reduction last year.

For the coordinator of Research and Impact of the Avon Institute, Beatriz Accioly, the data are worrying. “In practice, we will have fewer women arriving at the system with an early diagnosis and more women arriving with advanced cancers”, Accioly notes.

“It is the recipe for a collapse of the health system. The great concern of specialists is how to absorb this even greater demand from patients in advanced stages and in need of continuous treatment”, concludes the executive of the Avon Institute.

Running out of time to seek your rights

Depending on the type of cancer, two months can be decisive for a cure. According to Law 12.732 of 2012, 60 days is the maximum period between receiving a diagnosis signed by a doctor and starting treatment in SUS. In more serious cases, the period for starting the service has to be shorter.

“Those who do not have access to a consultation or medical treatment can go to court so that their rights are guaranteed as soon as possible”, says Claudia Nakano, a lawyer specializing in health law. “The judges appreciate the request for urgent relief, which is a preliminary injunction, sometimes on the same day, depending on the severity, for treatment to be granted.”

For the physician Rosemar Macedo Sousa Rahal, from the board of the SBM (Brazilian Society of Mastology), since last year the federal government has focused on the coronavirus pandemic and left out other diseases with serious potential, which cannot delay the diagnosis or the treatment, such as cancer.

“We are going to pay a high price for this: women’s health, the inhumane issue, the financial issue. The treatment will cost more for the government, since many women will reach the public network more sick.”

Given the current scenario of difficulty and delay in accessing preventive exams against breast cancer, the trend is for an increase in the cost of more advanced treatments. But what you see today is a budget cut.

Also according to the Avon Institute survey, based on SIA-SUS data, last year there was a 26% reduction in the total budget allocated to the states by the Ministry of Health for performing procedures and diagnoses of breast cancer in the country.

In 2019, the state health departments received R$49 million to carry out these types of exams. In 2020, the budget was R$36.5 million. That’s 471,239 fewer cancer diagnostic procedures in a one-year period.

cancer in the pandemic

For Luciana Holtz, founder and president of Oncoguia, an NGO that defends the rights of cancer patients, there is no clear protocol on how to deal with other serious diseases, such as cancer, during the pandemic. “Some hospitals canceled surgeries, others didn’t. There was no national guideline.”

Juliana felt it on her skin. “My doctor explained to me that I should have had surgery earlier this year, but because of the pandemic, the orientation was for me to do the chemotherapy sessions first. The pandemic certainly interfered a lot in my care and treatment,” concluded.

But the problem is not uniform, patients in some states have suffered more than others, which shows the lack of equity in access to health services. According to a survey by the Avon Institute, the state with the most harmed women was Bahia, with a drop of 38%, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 34% less preventive exams performed, and Pará, with a reduction of 24%.

The WHO (World Health Organization) recommendation for countries is the coverage of exams against breast cancer for at least 70% of women aged between 50 and 69 years. But, in the last decade, about 25% of women in this age group in Brazil were able to have mammograms through the public health system.

Last year, that index fell by half, according to SBM. “The pandemic is not over yet and, despite the fact that the systems are reopening, according to some specialists, the reorganization of health will take from two to three years”, warns Beatriz Accioly, from the Avon Institute.

Asked about the reduction of investment in the prevention of breast cancer, the Ministry of Health did not return until the closing of this article.