Act in memory of the nearly 600 thousand killed by Covid in Brazil spreads white handkerchiefs in Copacabana | Rio de Janeiro

An act on Copacabana Beach recalled, this Friday (8), the nearly 600 thousand killed by Covid in Brazil. THE NGO Rio de Paz stretched out on a clothesline in the sand, in front of Copacabana Palace, 600 white handkerchiefs .

Until this Thursday (7), according to the consortium of press vehicles, 599,865 Brazilians had lost their lives as victims of the coronavirus.

With the advance of vaccination, however, in September more than half of Brazilian municipalities did not register deaths by Covid — the highest rate since May 2020. In RJ, 27 of the 92 municipalities had no deaths last month.

Rio de Paz spreads white scarves in Copacabana in memory of victims of Covid

The Rio de Paz demonstration is also in repudiation of the way the federal government and part of society have been dealing with the pandemic since the beginning of the health crisis.

At noon, the 600 handkerchiefs would be delivered to the taxi driver Márcio Antônio, who lost his son to Covid in April 2020. In an act of the NGO last year, also in Copacabana, Márcio replaced crosses that had been dropped by a man opposed to the protest.

Taxi driver Marco Antônio in the act of June of last year

Scarves will be taken to Brasília

This Friday’s handkerchiefs will be taken by Márcio Antônio and the NGO Rio de Paz to Brasília, on the 19th, the closing date of Covid’s CPI. The material will be delivered to senator Randolfe Rodrigues, vice president of the CPI.

“There was a slaughter in Brazil. If we want to learn something from this appalling loss of life so that suffering like this does not repeat itself in our country, we need to answer a central question: who are responsible for this tragedy?“questions the president of the NGO Rio de Paz, Antonio Carlos Costa.

“There was insensitivity on the part of the President of the Republic, who made fun of the agony of the victims,” ​​he amended.