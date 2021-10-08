Adele says weight loss is related to anxiety: I did it for me

Singer Adele, 33, spoke about her change of look and the weight loss process that, the artist guarantees, is not related to the aesthetic issue, but rather to her mental health.

The cover of Vogue magazine in the UK and US, the music star explained that audiences were “shocked” by her change due to the fact that, unlike other celebrities, she didn’t share her weight loss routine in the social networks. Still, he points out that he could have profited from it, but that was not his focus.

“I believe one of the reasons people were shocked” about losing weight was because “I didn’t share” this process on social media, began the singer. Then, the famous one points out that all this happened over the course of two years and “it was because of my anxiety”.

“Working out I just felt better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about getting strong and giving myself as much time every day as possible without my phone. I was pretty addicted to it,” she said.

Currently, Adele says that she maintains her physical exercise routine at least three times a day. The British details that in the morning she usually does a heavier workout, in the afternoon she “I usually go for walks or boxing” and at night she reserves the training for cardio.

“I needed to get hooked on something to put my psyche in order. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t,” she said, noting that all this was done thinking about herself. “I did it for myself and no one else. So why would I share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body,” he pointed out.

New album

This week, Adele announced that she will release a new studio album after a six-year hiatus since the release of the acclaimed “25”. On social media, the star revealed that her next song, titled “Easy On Me”, will hit streaming platforms on October 15th.

However, contrary to what fans are used to, her new album will not be about her old relationships, but about herself.

To Vogue, Adele pointed out that the album will be about “self-destruction, then about self-reflection, and also a kind of self-redemption”. “But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” she said.