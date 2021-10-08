Adele vents about her divorce, explains weight loss, melts with new love, and flares up when talking about records; read everything!

The ’30’ era has started and Adele is more sincere than ever! This Thursday (7), the artist’s first interview in 5 years was released by British Vogue. During the chat, the owner of the 1st and 4th places on the list of best-selling albums of the 21st century gave details about her divorce, her tumultuous personal life, new songs and even her change of look.

Away from the stage and, mainly, from the media since 2016, the diva revealed that she is, once again, ready to shake the emotions of millions of music fans and deliver the new chapter of the sonorous confessions of her heart. In the meantime, she has faced not only the pandemic, but also the divorce from Simon Konecki and the difficulties of becoming a “single mother”. All of this inspired the artist to compose the new album, ’30’, which is expected to reach the eager hands of fans on November 19th.

However, the songs will be different this time. That’s because Adele is tired of criticizing her ex-boyfriends in her lyrics. “I have to really address myself now, instead of being like, ‘You damn…’” she declared to the magazine. “I feel like this album is about self-destruction. Then self-reflection and then a kind of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.” revealed.

Divorce, Dilemmas and New Songs

According to the muse, she recorded a large part of the album for her son, Angelo, who is only 9, who was very confused by the parents’ divorce. “My son has a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions that I just don’t have an answer for. ‘Why can’t you guys still live together?’” lamented Adele.

The little one’s confusion, as well as the separation from her ex-lover had great repercussions on the blonde’s emotional state. “My anxiety was so terrible that I forgot what I said or didn’t say to Angelo about the breakup. Obviously Simon and I never fight over him or anything. Angelo says: ‘I don’t understand’. I do not understand too. There are rules that are made in society about what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person. I always tell him how I feel since I was very young, because I felt pretty drained as an adult.” said.

All of this encouraged the diva to try to communicate her version of events through music. “I felt like explaining to him (Angelo), through this album, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in pursuit of my own happiness. It made him very unhappy at times. And this is a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.” she said.

Her lost marriage, as well as the difficult childhood and the lessons about family, love and abandonment she learned along the way, are the theme of the first single, ‘Easy on Me’, which will be released on October 15th. “It’s not like someone is attacking me, but it’s like I have…I left the wedding. Be kind to me too. It was the first song I wrote for the album and I didn’t write anything else for six months after that, because I was like, ‘OK, well I’ve said it all.'” reported the winner of 15 Grammy Awards.

“This [single] it’s obviously about things that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo how I expect him to treat his partner, whether it’s a woman or a man or whatever. After going through the divorce, my needs are very high. There’s a really big pair of shoes to fill.” reinforced the diva. Despite dealing with the end of the romance with Simon in most of the new songs, Adele insisted that the end was not “explosive”. “It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t unhappy, unhappy, but I would have been unhappy if I didn’t put myself first. But, yes, nothing bad happened or anything like that”, insisted on why.

the new love

After overcoming the broken heart, the muse then went on to seek happiness. That’s when she met her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, about whom she spoke for the first time, while talking about how her return to the singles world had been. “It’s been a shit*. And 99.9% of the stories that have been written about me are absolutely made up. rich just arrived [na minha vida]”, said Adele.

About the relationship with the sports agent, she revealed: “I don’t feel anxious, nervous or drained. It’s just the opposite. It’s wild and there’s no doubt about it. I am a 33 year old divorced mother with a son who is in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where he is or what he wants. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.” she stated.

Visual change

Fortunately, Adele isn’t just about broken hearts. In the chat with Vogue, the singer revealed that exercise and healthy eating were integral parts of her journey of self-knowledge and recovery of her mental health. This process, however, was much longer than the public imagined.

“I think one of the reasons people lost their minds (with weight loss) it was because it was actually over a period of two years. It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better”, confessed the blonde. “It was never about losing weight, it was always about getting strong and giving myself as much time every day as possible without my phone. I was quite addicted to it”, added.

These habits continue to this day in the diva’s daily routine. “I train two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I usually go hiking or boxing in the afternoon and I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing this. And I do it with coaches.” she told me.

“It’s not feasible for many people”, he reflected. “But I needed to get hooked on something to get my mind in order. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t. People are shocked that I haven’t shared my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram and most people in my position would have a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a shit about that. I did it for myself and no one else. So why would I share this? I don’t find this fascinating. It’s my body”, declared.

When talking about the media attention to her appearance, Adele was vehement. “For 12 years, people have been talking about my body. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But whatever, I don’t care. You don’t need to be overweight to be ‘body positive’ (social movement focused on the acceptance of all bodies), you can have any shape or size”, evaluated.

relationship with music

Adele’s evolution was not just mental, it was also reflected in the professional sphere. According to the blonde, musically, the new album features a variety of very eclectic lyrics, melodies and techniques, in addition to things she has never experienced before. “I think I’m actually one of the most punk artists out there. my music absolutely not [é punk]. But the way I market myself is very punk”, the muse was proud.

“I was drunk as a fart in ’21’, I don’t really remember much, I just remember being really sad. In ’25’, I was obviously sober because I was a new mom. That one, I was more in tune with what I thought people might want or not want [de mim]. Like this (’30’), I made the very conscious decision to think, for the first time in my life: ‘What do I want?’ concluded. You can already see that this album will be a watershed in the pop world, isn’t it? We are very anxious!