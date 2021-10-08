Afghan mosque explosion leaves at least 100 dead and wounded

KABUL — An explosion inside a Shiite branch of Islam mosque in Kunduz province in Afghanistan left at least 100 people dead and injured on Friday, according to the UN mission in the country, which attributed the number to information yet preliminary.

“Today’s incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence: third deadly attack this week, apparently targeting a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for Sunday’s incident near a mosque in Kabul. of Wednesday’s attack on a madrasah in Khost,” the UN reported on Twitter.

On the same social network, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spoke about the case and said that the crime will be investigated.

“This afternoon there was an explosion in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad district of Bandar, in the capital of Kunduz province, and several of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” it published.

In an interview with Aamaj News, Jahanzib Salarzai, who works at the Kunduz hospital, said that the number of people injured in the explosion “was very high” and that the health unit had “a low blood supply”. Videos posted on social media show people screaming and running through the streets and several victims inside the temple.





In an interview with CNN, Kunduz province spokesman Matiullah Rohani said the explosion was the result of a suicide attack. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the crime, which is already considered the deadliest since the Taliban took power in the country on 15 August.

Last Sunday, a similar attack was recorded in Kabul. An explosion occurred on the main thoroughfare outside the Edi Gah Mosque, where a ceremony was being conducted for the mother of spokesman Mujahid, according to Reuters.

A Taliban official even claimed that at least two people died and three were injured, but the number has not been officially confirmed. The Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of ISIS known by its acronym Isis-K, is active in the country. Isis-K is an enemy of the Taliban.