African gorilla famous for selfie dies in the guard arms who took care of her for 14 years – World

African gorilla Ndakasi, famous for a selfie in which she appeared standing with another gorilla and a Senkwekwe Center employee, died, on Tuesday (5), in the arms of guard André Bauma, who took care of her for 14 years.

The announcement was made by Virunga National Park (PNVi). Ndakasi became known for her history and personality and became one of the attractions of natural and tourist facilities located in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“With great regret, Virunga announces the death of the orphaned mountain gorilla Ndakasi, who resided in the center of Senkwekwe for more than a decade,” the PNVi statement said.

“On the night of September 26, after a long illness, your state if aggravated quickly and Ndakasi died in the arms of his guard and longtime friend André Bauma,” he added.

“Ndakasi’s life is well documented and his warm personality has appeared in many programs and movies (…). She also achieved internet fame in 2019, when a selfie went viral on Earth Day,” recalled PNVi.

Ndakazi (right) became famous in a selfie with the gorilla Ndeze and Mathieu Shamavu, who works Centro Senkwekwe Photograph:

Disclosure/National Park of Virunga

gorilla story

Ndakasi was born in April 2007 and was orphaned two months later when militiamen killed her mother. Her state of health prevented her from returning to the wild, so she lived in a PNVi facility, where she and Ndeze were cared for for 11 years.

Located at border with Rwanda and Uganda, Virunga Park covers 7,800 km² of North Kivu province in the east of the country.