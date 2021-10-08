after 52 years since the 1st victim, serial killer is identified

The cases involving serial killer end up entering the history of criminology and, many of them, become urban legends encouraged and fertilized by documentaries, films and series. It was no different with the famous “Zodiac Killer”, which was just called by name Zodiac In the USA.

The serial killer worked in Northern California and his identity has been a great mystery to this day. Now, a group of researchers that involved journalists, military detectives and other criminals, called Case Breakers, say they have succeeded. identify the criminal.

The supposed solution to the mystery comes after 52 years since the killer took his first victim. The group’s report revealed that, apparently, the criminal was Gary Poste, who died in 2018 without ever being discovered and punished for the murders. The line of investigation used, above all, the riddles that the serial killer sent to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper.

Most gave clues that until then had not been clearly deciphered. The criminal mocked Justice through the riddles and codes he sent. The team pored over these remnants of history, but not necessarily limited to them, searching for criminal evidence and photos from the maniac’s darkroom.

One of the evidences is a photo of Gary that had a scar on forehead, similar to the murderer identified in a sketch of the criminal’s sketch at the time. One of the hints for identifying the criminal is that, in one of his letters, he eliminates the initials from his full name. After knowing the name, it was easy to understand that he was deciphering his identity.

Gary was a war veteran who worked painting houses. Apparently, it showed no signs that it was the alleged criminal who terrorized the country at that time. The Zodiac has never been identified and dozens of crimes are attributed to him, a total he reveals in his letters. From 1974 on, the killer disappeared and, until that moment, he was an unknown.

Of the many films and documentaries that were inspired by the criminal, Zodiaco (2007) by director David Fincher stands out. In this film, Jake Gyllenhaal’s brilliant performance was highlighted. Also featured was Robert Downey Jr, the current famous “Iron Man”.