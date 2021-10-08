After being bought, Newcastle is looking to hire Philippe Coutinho and two other reinforcements

Philippe Coutinho, Edinson Cavani and Gareth Bale may be reinforcements for Newcastle after the purchase of the English club by a Saudi investment fund, according to “talkSPORT”. The new Premier League billionaire is looking to fight for places in European competitions.

The Uruguayan center forward was in talks with Newcastle when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain was nearing its end. However, the postponement in the acquisition of the English club by Mohammed bin Salman hindered the negotiation and the athlete ended up moving to Manchester United.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo caused Cavani to lose space in the Red Devils. And in addition to the center forward, the club can bet on Coutinho and Bale, who have already had successful spells in the Premier League wearing Liverpool and Tottenham jerseys, respectively.

Despite the excitement of the fans, the first signings can only take place in the next European summer window. Until then, Newcastle should fight to stay in the Premier League as they occupy the penultimate place in the leaderboard after the first seven rounds.

In addition to the heavyweight reinforcements that may arrive in 2022, the Saudis also plan to reshape the youth category with the construction of new facilities and seeking to become a reference in the production of football talent.