After breaking fast at home and amending sequence, Sport tries to consolidate reaction against Corinthians | sport

Sport’s reunion with the fans – at the Arena de Pernambuco – happened in the confrontation that marks a turning point for the team this season. By beating Juventude 3-1, last Wednesday, Rubro-negro won an unprecedented streak in this Brazilian Nationals – with two victories – and broke the three-month fast without winning as home team.

With the result, the Pernambuco club begins to consolidate the reaction moment in Serie A. The scenario pleases coach Gustavo Florentín, who puts it the team on the field again this Saturday, against Corinthians.

– We are very happy for the victory. It was very difficult. Juventude were technically very good, closing the gaps and we had the patience to be able to penetrate their defensive line. Then we had more spaces, they went out more and the second half was important (to hit) the counterattacks, where we were very forceful in the opportunities created. It’s the best game we’ve made. We are getting better each time.

Sport jumped to 23 in the score and reduced the distance from the first club outside the relegation zone. Only two points separate Leão do Santos (which is in 16th place).

Peixe drew with São Paulo in this round – on Thursday night -, but they still have a game behind in the championship (where they face Fluminense, on October 27th).

The Rubro-negro from Pernambuco, therefore, still cheers against the opponent and is waiting for the final drawing of the classification. But the 1,219 fans present at the Arena de Pernambuco witnessed remarkable achievements for the team – regardless of the scenario in the table.

1 of 1 Sport’s commemoration in victory over Juventude — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Sport commemoration in victory over Juventude — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

The victory over Juventude ends Sport’s three-month fast without winning as home team. There were nine straight matches, all for the Brazilian – which ended in five defeats and four draws.

The last victory of Rubro-negro at home had been in the fourth round of the Brazilian Nationals, 1-0 over Grêmio, on June 17th.

In addition – with the result -, Leão amended two straight victories for the first time in this Serie A – after 24 matches played. Before the confrontation with Juventude, the team beat Grêmio last Sunday – but as a visitor, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Sport’s last streak of victories had taken place between April and May this year, during the Pernambuco Championship. At the time, the team won five matches between the sixth round of the group stage and the semi-final of the tournament.

Now, after adding six points in the last two rounds, Rubro-negro is preparing for the confrontation with Corinthians – which takes place at 4:30 pm on Saturday, also at Arena de Pernambuco.

