After divorce, ex-miss is richer than Mick Jagger and Ed Sheeran – International

Together for 21 years, the two were ranked 14th on the UK’s richest list. (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) No controversy, but a scandalous fortune. O



divorce



of a businessman with a



former Miss UK



took the headlines of British tabloids this Thursday (7/10). that the italian



Ernesto Bertarelli



, 56 years old, separated from his wife



Kirsty Bertarelli



, 50, to whom he was married for more than two decades. Together, the two occupied the 14th position among the richest people in Great Britain.

Now, after a million dollar deal that gave her 350 million pounds. In the current conversion, the amount is equivalent to about R$2.6 billion, for the current conversion. The two did not reveal the figures, but the information was published by the Daily Mail newspaper. According to the publication, it is worth the next estimated fortune of Queen Elizabeth, of around 365 million pounds.

Alone, Kirsty Bertarelli, now richer than artists like



Mick Jagger



, worth £310 million, Ed Sheeran (£220 million) and Adele (£140 million). The two had a prenuptial contract, but a friend of the couple told the Daily Mail that the deal was generous because Bertarelli didn’t want a scandal, and also in recognition of the 21 years the two spent together. They have two children.

In addition to the money, the former Miss received a house on the shores of Lake Geneva, bought this year for £52 million and a cabin, for £8 million, at Gstaad ski resort, both in Switzerland. Kirsty was represented by Baroness Fiona Shackleton, the same lawyer who attended Prince Charles and Paul McCartney in their respective divorces.