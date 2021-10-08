After hitting a boy with slippers, PF server loses commissioned position

Federal Police administrative agent Daniel Peruzzo Jardim was exonerated from his commissioned position at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) after assaulting a 13-year-old boy at Condominio Sports Club, in Guará 2. The exoneration appears published in the Official Gazette of Union (DOU) this Thursday (7/10).

The folder, however, did not say whether the decision occurred after the repercussion of the case.

Security cameras recorded the moment when the server hit the victim with slippers in the face. The case took place on September 26 this year and reached the metropolises through family members of the victim on Wednesday (6/10).

Daniel is based in Natal (RN), but transferred to the Federal District. According to the teenager’s father, at the time, there was a party in the building, and the children were playing in the basement. At one point, one of them hides the slipper of the offender’s daughter.

Then the agent, who is licensed for a firearm, went down the stairs, walked towards the group and looked at the sandal beside the boy. At that moment, the images show the movement of the children and the author landing several sandal blows on the teenager’s face.

Watch:

The boy who was attacked is the son of physiotherapist Victor Krisna Oliveira Rodrigues, 46. “He took sides with his daughter without knowing what happened. Hitting a child is something very serious”, complains the father. The Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) found a lesion on the boy’s nose.

sequelae

According to Victor, after the incident, the children began to show restlessness. “My son doesn’t sleep, he’s crying and doesn’t go down to play in the building anymore”, he reveals. The physiotherapist’s second son is 7 years old and witnessed the moment. “She is very attached to her brother and much more emotional.”

“They are games between children and, when there’s something you don’t like, it’s normal to talk to the parents. This citizen has already come down with the intention of attacking. It was shocking to see a man beating a boy who is not his son”, he laments.

Threat

The lawyer for the boy’s family, Julio Cezar da Silva Pereira, says that the mother, upon learning of the situation, called the Military Police. According to the defender, the author was not intimidated and would have said: “I hit the PM and I hit you”.

The lawyer reveals that he intends to file a representation against the PF’s administrative agent. “I’m going to ask him not to approach the condominium or the boy, and I’m going to file a lawsuit for moral damages against the condominium by default,” he says. “The boy is not able to leave the house, the mother is thinking about selling the apartment”, adds Julio Cezar.

The case was taken to the 4th Police Station (Guará 2), where the server signed a detailed term. The police concluded the investigation in three days and was referred to the Special Criminal Court and the Court of Family Violence Against Women of Guará. In Justice, it is typified as minor bodily injury, in addition to crimes against honor, injury, crimes against personal freedom and threats.

Sought by the report, the Federal Police did not comment on the server’s attitude. O metropolises could not locate the defendant’s defense. The space remains open.