After Rico’s shack, web asks for Dynho and Victor’s expulsion · TV News

After the widespread confusion that Rico Melquiades caused by throwing coffee away at A Fazenda 13, Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro were accused of physical aggression for their reactions. While the funkeiro tried to trip the ex-MTV, the actor threw a bottle with the intention of hitting the farmer in the face. On social media, the public and Rico’s team called for their expulsion.

As soon as Rico threatened to throw the coffee powder away, Dynho got excited, went on top of it and had to be restrained by other pedestrians. Images show that before being caught, MC Mirella’s husband used his legs to try to knock the farmer down.

Later, the Alagoas himself confirmed that he was tripped by the singer. “He put his foot down for me to fall, I did it like that,” he said, imitating the imbalance he had at the time. Later, Rico advised the production about Dynho’s attempted assault. “I should have fallen, I’d break your face,” he threatened.

Pecoraro’s aggression would have happened right after he threw yogurt at the ex-On Vacation’s head. When Rico got up to fight back and throw ketchup at the actor, he threw the bottle of drink in the face of the farmer of the week. The image went viral on social media with a second expulsion request.

The team from Alagoas reposted the videos and wrote an excerpt from the survival manual of A Fazenda 13. “a pawn can be removed from the game for physical and deliberate violence or any attitude that could put the physical integrity of one or more participants at risk” , says the rule.

Rico’s administrators said they had contacted Record to ask for Dynho and Victor to be evicted. “The production is analyzing the images of the discussions to check non-compliance with the primordial rule of fire in the hay: the prohibition of practicing any conduct that purposely puts the physical integrity of pedestrians at risk”, says the note.

“We will remain closely following the findings and, from now on, we remind you that entertainment does not combine with aggression”, warned the team from Alagoas.

O TV news contacted Record, which did not return until the publication of this text.

Check out the moments of aggression and the score from Rico Melquiades’ team below:

“According to the survival manual, a pawn can be removed from the game for physical and deliberate violence or any attitude that could put the physical integrity of one or more participants at risk.” Comment here what you think about this 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TeamRicpic.twitter.com/vzzHWGe4rZ — Rico Melquiades 🔥 (@RicoMelquiades) October 8, 2021

“A pawn can be removed from the game for physical and deliberate violence or any attitude that may endanger the physical integrity of one or more participants.” Throwing a bottle at a pawn is violence, @fazendarecord? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TeamRic#The farmpic.twitter.com/ms3tICtpub — Rico Melquiades 🔥 (@RicoMelquiades) October 8, 2021

According to our pawn, Dynho actually set his foot for him to fall. Leave here in the comments, IN MANY COMMENTS, what you think about this. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TeamRicpic.twitter.com/1yXJg3jPeq — Rico Melquiades 🔥 (@RicoMelquiades) October 8, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos