After scandal with ex-fiancée, Lucas Penteado denies use of drugs and alcohol · TV News

After accusing his then fiancée of treason during a live broadcast on social media, Lucas Penteado denied that he was under the influence of drugs at the time. On Wednesday (6), the 24-year-old actor’s defense issued a statement regarding the scandal. “The actor clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before going live that night.”

The confusion began in the early morning hours of last Friday (1), when Penteado held a live on his Instagram in which he exposed the alleged betrayal of Júlia Franhani – which was clicked the next day crying in an airport. Over the days, the young woman accused the actor of having stolen his cell phone after the fight.

In a statement signed by Ariel de Castro Alves, the artist’s lawyer, Penteado denies having appropriated the ex’s belongings and makes himself available to “dialogue with Júlia’s family”.

In addition to the imbroglio with his ex-fiancée, the ex-BBB was faced with another issue involving his name. An ex-girlfriend has surfaced claiming the actor is the father of her six-year-old son. Lucas’ defense claimed that this same young woman had required DNA in 2016 and that the test was negative.

Penteado was willing to collaborate with the Court and stated that he will undergo a new DNA test if necessary. Read the actor’s position in full:

“Lucas Penteado’s advisor clarifies that the actor never intended his ex-fiancée to be the target of offenses and threats on social networks after the live he made on Instagram last September 30th [madrugada de 1º de outubro].

As a result, soon after, Lucas asked on his social networks that the attacks on her cease immediately. The actor also clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before going live that night, which can be attested by witnesses.

In the same sense, Lucas says that he did not steal or appropriate any object or belongings of the ex-fiancée, such as cell phone and documents, as well as not invading her privacy, nor changing her passwords on social networks and applications. Lucas Penteado, his family and staff are available to talk to Júlia Franhani’s family.

Paternity Investigation

Regarding the paternity investigation process proposed by an ex-girlfriend, the actor clarifies that she had already proposed the same action in 2016, but after Lucas was submitted to a DNA test at the IMESC (Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo). Paulo), the result was negative, and the two experts concluded that Lucas was not the child’s biological father. If in fact he were the father, the actor would never exempt himself from his responsibilities and would certainly recognize and fully exercise paternity. Lucas is available to the Judiciary to be summoned and, if necessary, undergo a new DNA test.“

See Lucas Penteado’s publication: