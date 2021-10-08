After Tadeu Schmidt went to the “BBB”, Maju Coutinho assumes “Fantástico” in 2022

The age Thaddeus Schmidt to lead the “Big Brother Brasil” he generated a veritable chair dance in the journalism sector on TV Gobo. According to information from UOL, Maria Julia Coutinho, a Maju, will leave “Jornal Hoje”, where he has been for two years, to replace Schmidt in “Fantástico”.

The vacancy left by the journalist will change the routine of César Tralli, who leaves “SP 1” to anchor “JH”.

Also according to the vehicle, there is no definition of who will share the “Fantástico” with Maju Coutingo, since there is a possibility that Poliana Abritta will leave the electronic magazine to become the network’s international correspondent.

TV Globo has not yet commented on these possible changes.

Tadeu Schmidt at Big Brother Brazil

Globo finally hit the hammer when defining Thaddeus Schmidt to command “Big Brother Brasil”, after the departure of Tiago Leifert, who was in charge of the reality show for five years.

On the official Twitter of “Fantástico”, journalist that Schmidt presented for years, Poliana Abritta made a mystery by announcing the call for next Sunday (10) which, according to her, will have a news about the “BBB”. Everything indicates that the novelty is to announce the journalist’s trip to the attraction.

On October 4th, Tadeu Schmidt signed with Globo to become the new presenter of “BBB”. Its debut in entertainment is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Millionaire salary: According to information from the TV Observatory website, Schmidt will receive a monthly salary of R$ 1.5 million to present “Big Brother Brasil”. It is worth remembering that the communicator joins the team of journalists who have accepted to migrate to entertainment, like the last two presenters of the program: Pedro Bial and Tiago Leifert.

