After test event, public is released in Fortaleza x Flamengo without expansion | strength

Fortaleza started the check-in for the duel against Flamengo. The match is valid for the 25th for the Brazilian Championship. The game takes place on Saturday (9), at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão. The first game with public, in the state, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, took place on Saturday (2), in the game between Fortaleza and Atlético-GO. For the game against the Rio de Janeiro club, only the same capacity of 10% of the public was allowed.