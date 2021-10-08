After test event, public is released in Fortaleza x Flamengo without expansion | strength

Fortaleza started the check-in for the duel against Flamengo. The match is valid for the 25th for the Brazilian Championship. The game takes place on Saturday (9), at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão. The first game with public, in the state, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, took place on Saturday (2), in the game between Fortaleza and Atlético-GO. For the game against the Rio de Janeiro club, only the same capacity of 10% of the public was allowed.
+ Check out Fortaleza news
Fortaleza fans celebrate goal — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM
The presence of public in stadiums for professional football matches was authorized by the Government of Ceará, with 10% of the maximum capacity limit. The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the State this Thursday (7) and is already in force.
The entry of 6,148 fans will be allowed. Check-in for members is already released, as well as ticket sales for part of the fans. It is necessary to present proof of complete immunization.
- Lower North/South: R$ 80.00 / R$ 40.00
- North/South Superior: BRL 100.00/50.00
- Central Superior: BRL 120.00 / BRL 60.00
- Bossa Nova: BRL 150.00 / BRL 75.00
- Premium: BRL 220.00 / BRL 110.00