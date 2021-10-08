Al Capone’s granddaughter hopes auction will reveal gangster’s human side | Pop & Art

It was on Christmas Day 1946 that Al Capone, the notorious Chicago gangster, took his wife and four granddaughters for a walk on the pier of his huge mansion on Palm Island, Florida.
One photo shows “the pope,” as they called him, enjoying his freedom after his release from Alcatraz, where he was imprisoned for more than seven years for tax evasion.
The image is one of 174 items belonging to the Capone family that will be auctioned in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday.
They range from personal photos to firearms, pocket watches and jewelry, as well as furniture and kitchen utensils.
Al Capone’s platinum and diamond Patek Philippe pocket watch is estimated to be between $25,000 and $50,000, and his favorite Colt .45 pistol can fetch between $100,000 and $150,000. A hand-colored antique silver reproduction showing Al and his son, Sonny Capone, is believed to fetch $10,000 to $15,000.
Al Capone’s gun is one of the items up for auction in the US — Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Now 77, Diane Capone, one of the mobster’s four granddaughters, said the decision to sell the items was based on the fact that she and her sisters were aging and the growing threat of wildfires in northern California.
Brian Witherell, director of consignments at Witherell’s Auction House, said nearly 1,000 people from every US state and 11 countries had signed up for the sale.
Diane Capone even said she hoped the items would reveal her grandfather’s human side, rather than the relentless violence that plagued Chicago in the 1920s and made him infamous.