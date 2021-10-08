Al Capone’s granddaughter hopes auction will reveal gangster’s human side

Diane Capone, granddaughter of mobster Al Capone, talks about her grandfather before an auction of objects that belonged to him in Sacramento, California. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – It was Christmas Day 1946 that Al Capone, the notorious Chicago gangster, took his wife and four granddaughters for a walk on the pier of his huge mansion in Palm Island, in the US state of Florida.

One photo shows “Pope”, as they called him, enjoying the freedom after being released from Alcatraz, where he was imprisoned for over seven years for tax evasion.

The image is one of 174 items belonging to the Capone family that will be auctioned in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday.

They range from personal photos to firearms, pocket watches and jewelry, as well as furniture and kitchen utensils.

Weapons and objects that belonged to American gangster Al Capone and his son Sonny. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Al Capone’s platinum and diamond Patek Philippe pocket watch is estimated to be between $25,000 and $50,000, and his favorite Colt .45 pistol can fetch between $100,000 and $150,000. An antique hand-colored silver reproduction is believed to show Al and his son, Sonny Caponand, you will get from 10 thousand to 15 thousand dollars.

Now 77 years old, Diane Capone, one of the mobster’s four granddaughters, said the decision to sell the items was based on the fact that she and her sisters were aging and the growing threat of wildfires in northern California.

Some of Al Capone’s custom items, including diamond-studded cufflinks and Patek Philippe pocket watch. Photo: Nick Otto / AFP

Brian Witherell, Director of Consignments at Witherell’s Auction House, said nearly 1,000 people from all US states and 11 countries signed up for the sale.

Diane Capone even said she hoped the items would reveal her grandfather’s human side, rather than the relentless violence that plagued Chicago in the 1920s and made him infamous.