ALERT IN ESTEIO | Government says there is an outbreak of disease that causes acute diarrhea

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed that 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul face an outbreak of a disease that causes acute diarrhea. According to the folder, the main hypothesis is that a norovirus is behind the problem, which also causes abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Until last Thursday (7), nine cities had already confirmed the circulation of the virus – with the first cases occurring in August. Typically, outbreaks of this type happen after consumption of contaminated water or food. Transmission is also possible through contact with surfaces, or from the secretions of sick people.

The recommendation is that the infected be put to rest. In the case of children and the elderly, it is also necessary to increase fluid intake to avoid dehydration. In case of more severe symptoms, the orientation is that patients seek care in a Basic Health Unit (UBS).

Prevention

A number of measures can be taken to prevent the illness that causes acute diarrhea. SES advises that the population only consume water from safe sources. Food preparation must last at least five minutes in places placed under alert. It is also essential to maintain the hygiene of surfaces and hands.

List of municipalities on alert

– Deep Bar

– Bento Gonçalves

– Carlos Barbosa

– Caxias do Sul

– Colorado

– Two brothers

– Mainstay

– Garibaldi

– Horizontina

– Lavras do Sul

– Mato Leitão

– Monte Belo do Sul

– Reuter Hill

– New silver

– Pinto Bandeira

– Porto Alegre

– Marine Saldanha

– Santa Cruz do Sul

– Santa Maria

– Saint pink

– Santana do Livramento

– Saint Christ

– Saint Mark

– Sarandi

– Tucunduva