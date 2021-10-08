Alexis Sharkey case: Husband wanted for murder of influencer found dead in US; know details

This Wednesday (6), the husband of influencer Alexis Sharkey, who died in November 2020, was found lifeless in a house in Fort Myers, Florida. According to an announcement by a Houston police spokesman, the 50-year-old man named Thomas Sharkey had a gunshot wound to his head. Information is from People magazine.

At the press conference, authorities said that Sharkey “shot himself” as they were approaching to arrest him. Thomas was wanted for his connection to his wife’s murder after an arrest warrant issued on 29 September. Also in the words of the spokesman, the man “was the only person with the means, motive and opportunity to kill Alexis”, who was strangled.

According to the crime investigators, they had detected a history of domestic violence in the couple’s relationship, which was breaking up, despite Thomas not accepting the end. “We established that there was a history of violence between the two, the relationship was ending and there was a divorce pending. There was also clear evidence that Thomas Sharkey was not truthful about a number of important issues and statements he made to the police.” said the spokesman.

At the press conference, police said the husband left Texas when his wife’s body was found, moving to Georgia. At the time, Thomas did not report Alexis’ disappearance; instead, a friend notified the authorities. According to the police, there are “clear evidence that Mr. Sharkey acted alone and that no one else is under investigation”.

remember the case

On November 28, 2020, digital influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead in Houston, USA, aged 26. The young woman was missing and had been seen for the last time on the night of the 27th, shortly after the “Thanksgiving Day” celebrations.

According to People magazine, Alexis was supposed to be meeting friends to watch a movie over the weekend. However, she wasn’t answering messages or phone calls – which made her family and friends suspicious. “She is connected to the phone, queen of social media. She is an influencer, works over the phone”, commented one of his colleagues.

According to NBC News, the influencer’s body was found by paramedics about 24 hours after the disappearance. Alexis was stripped of her clothes on the side of a road that is 17 miles from Houston. At the time, the city’s Police Department stated that there were no visible injuries to the young woman, and that the cause of her death had not yet been determined.

KHOU 11 broadcaster reported that Sharkey’s marriage was in crisis – which was also commented by the victim’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, in an interview. According to the channel, police suspect Alexis was thrown on the road sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The influencer’s mother also lamented her daughter’s death via social media. “It’s with broken hearts that Mike and I want you to know that Lexi’s body has been found. We couldn’t even begin to thank everyone for the love and kind words you extended to our family! Please give us this time to mourn this unbelievable loss to our family and this world! We’ll miss you, Love!”, he wrote.