Aline causes punishment in A Fazenda 13 and cries at Erasmo’s reprimand: ‘Grosseria’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Aline Mineiro used the toilet at the headquarters and caused a new punishment: 48 hours without a gym. This Thursday (7), Erasmo Viana scolded him for the infraction, which provoked a crying fit in the confinement. “Grossness,” she said tearfully.

Vote in the poll ->Dayane, Erika or Tiago: Who stays in A Fazenda 13?

“People confuse crying with victimizing themselves, I have something that’s in here, you know? I can’t hide my feelings. I’m not used to rudeness, back at my house, my boyfriend is so delicate”, pointed out the ex-panicat during an outburst with Erika Schneider.

As she belongs to the Baia group, Erika cannot use the headquarters bathroom. Upon learning of the punishment, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband needled her fellow inmate: “I can train abroad, but I didn’t take two punishments in a week, understand? It’s all right, relax.”

Aline started to cry and said that the fitness influencer had been rude in his placement, which made him disgusted. “I wasn’t rude at any time. Is speaking in a soft tone of voice rude? I wasn’t rude to you, I’m sincere. You can’t confuse things and want to use this argument every time I say something,” replied Viana.

The ex-panicat tried to end the conversation and minimized friction. But then she turned to Erika to vent about the case.

Check out the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos