Amazon CEO says New World’s success could make the gaming industry the company’s most important ⋆

After Jeff Bezos made important statements about the phenomenon’s success new world, Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, decided to comment on the game and gave some more interesting statements. The executive claimed that the products generated by Amazon Games may end up becoming the focus of the company in the future, that is, it seems that big investments are on the way… let’s understand this story better?

Want to get 20% off ExitLag, the best lag reducer in online games on the market? Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and win 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

According to a publication released by Bloomberg, Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, decided to talk about the success of New World in an interview and seemed to be very pleased with the game. In fact, the executive made a point of mentioning the many publications that accused the company of not knowing how to create quality games in the past. According to him, these publications made sense at the time, but neglected the fact that Amazon Games was a project under construction. The CEO even echoed Jeff Bezos’ statements, saying that the devs remained steadfast in their purpose and didn’t give up after a few failures.

At another point in the interview, Andy Jassy even declared that the Amazon games sector could become the most important of the company. And that was a blunt statement. After all, we are talking about an “entity” that bets on the most diverse segments and that is really focused on expanding its presence in the gaming industry. Considering these statements and the great success of New World, we can only believe that Amazon Games has what it takes to become one of the giants in the segment, as money to invest is something that is not lacking. So, it’s worth keeping an eye on the developer’s new projects.

Don’t want to miss anything new? Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Facebook Closed Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.