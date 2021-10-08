AMD admits that Ryzen processors have a drop in performance on Windows 11

Users of AMD’s Ryzen processors may be in for a nasty surprise when they upgrade their computers’ operating system to Windows 11. The company announced in a support post that chipsets may experience a performance drop in some applications.

According to the brand, one of the performance issues is caused by the increase in L3 cache latency. A cache is temporary memory that stores data in a part of the operating system. This memory stores data from frequently visited websites to provide faster page loading, for example. The cache also stores app and game information.

The performance drop while running Windows 11 for owners of Ryzen processors is bad news, especially for PC gamers — users who will certainly be the most impacted by the problem.

According to AMD, this latency, the time between issuing a command and responding, can be 3% to 5% longer. In extreme cases, called “outliers” by the company, Ryzen processors can be up to 15% slower, especially in popular e-sports games.

Another problem was identified in the UEFI CPPC2 (Collaborative Power and Performance Control 2) system, which checks which core is the fastest to perform a specific task and communicates to the operating system. For an as-yet-unknown reason, the system fails to identify the most efficient threads to perform the tasks. Thus, “applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few processor threads” may have slower response.

“The performance impact may be more detectable on processors with more than 8 cores above 65W TDP,” said AMD.

The company revealed that a software update to fix the performance issues is under development and is expected to be available later this month.