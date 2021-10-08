Andorra’s National Stadium fire threatens England’s qualifiers | qualifiers – europe

This Friday, the eve of the match between Andorra and England, valid for the seventh round of the 2022 World Cup European qualifiers, a fire reached the National Stadium in Andorra, the scene of the confrontation. Despite the scare, firefighters controlled the flames, and no one was hurt.
The English players trained at the venue, which has a capacity of around 3,300 fans, in the morning, hours before the fire broke out.
+ Check out the complete European Qualifiers table for the World Cup
A bench melted, and the assistant referee’s video monitor was burned, as well as debris on part of the field and widespread damage to the sideline. Clouds of smoke reached the surroundings, including the hotel in England.
Fire strikes Andorra’s National Stadium — Photo: Simon Peach/PA Images via Getty Images
Police were at the stadium, along with officials from Uefa and the Andorran Football Federation, but could not immediately determine the cause of the accident, nor did they confirm whether the game will be held in the same location. According to a witness to the fire, welders began work as soon as the fire was contained.
The National Stadium became Andorra’s home in 2016, when the national team stopped playing its games in Barcelona.