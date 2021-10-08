Andorra’s National Stadium fire threatens England’s qualifiers | qualifiers – europe

The English players trained at the venue, which has a capacity of around 3,300 fans, in the morning, hours before the fire broke out.

A bench melted, and the assistant referee’s video monitor was burned, as well as debris on part of the field and widespread damage to the sideline. Clouds of smoke reached the surroundings, including the hotel in England.

Police were at the stadium, along with officials from Uefa and the Andorran Football Federation, but could not immediately determine the cause of the accident, nor did they confirm whether the game will be held in the same location. According to a witness to the fire, welders began work as soon as the fire was contained.