Andreas Pereira does regenerative with Flamengo holders and does not worry for the game against Fortaleza | Flamengo

Replaced in the game against Bragantino, Andreas Pereira should not be a problem for Flamengo in the duel with Fortaleza. This Thursday, the midfielder followed the normal schedule and performed regenerative work with the other red-black holders.

Andreas left the field in the second half. On the bench, images showed the sock wearing a protection on his right thigh. Despite this, he performed painlessly on Thursday and is not a concern for Saturday’s match.

Another one who should be available is Filipe Luis. As he didn’t face Bragantino, the left-back went to the field and trained normally with the other reserves of the team. He was spared Wednesday’s duel.

Flamengo’s holders return to training normally this Friday, still in Atibaia. The red-black delegation will travel to Fortaleza in the afternoon.

Flamengo will face Fortaleza at 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.