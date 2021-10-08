Android phones that will no longer be able to sign in to Google

This may be sad news for some! On the 27th, Google confirmed that phones with Android 2.3.7 and lower versions of the operating system lost official company support. Unfortunately, this means that owners of these devices can no longer log into the search giant’s account when using such devices.

First, understand that these Android models will no longer be able to access the Gmail account. Also, log in to YouTube or update apps in the Play Store, for example. Also, add or create a new account on the phone, reset the device to factory settings and trying to add your account on the device after removing it are other impossible tasks.

Therefore, if you try to access these services on an old Android Gingerbread phone, as the version is also known, a message will appear on the screen informing you of an error in the account username and password. In this case, the alternative is to log in to the desired platform using the smartphone browser.

According to the Mountain View company, all this for security reasons. How the system was released over 10 years ago. Soon, the version stopped receiving monthly security patches for some time. Making the device more vulnerable to breach exploitation.

At least 6 million Android phones affected

Released December 2010, Android Gingerbread is still present in a slice of devices ranging from 0.2% to 0.3% of currently active Android devices worldwide, according to china. Thus, this amount represents 6 to 9 million devices out of the more than 3 billion currently in use, all versions added together.

To work around the problem, it is necessary update the device for Android 3.0 or later, plus the aforementioned option to use the browser to login. If none of them work, the alternative is to change phone or tablet, opting for a more recent Android model.