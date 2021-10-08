Anker Announces Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro with Hi-Res Audio, Advanced Noise Cancel and More

Anker already announced a new 2 charger cradle in 1 in August and now another product is coming: the TWS Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro headphones, which feature advanced noise cancellation, Hi-Res audio support and a bold design compared to the other models on the market.

The new Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro comes with high-end specifications with active noise cancellation with 6 built-in microphones that process external sounds to reduce ear pressure through artificial intelligence. Thanks to HearID, the headphones are able to reduce noise to amplify the human voice in songs, allowing you to hear even more details of the media with support even for the LDAC codec for high definition audio thanks to the Hi-Res sound certification, which ensured that he is recommended by 20 Grammy-awarded music producers.

The design is not only differentiated, but also functional, as the Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture of the headphones has been redesigned from the previous generation, providing a wider sound, with stronger bass, as well as enhanced mids and highs. Still talking about the design, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro still has IPX4 protection certification, allowing it to be used in exercise and even in the rain.





Speaking of battery, each phone is capable of reproducing sound for up to 8 hours, being possible to use them for another 3 hours with only 15 minutes of charge in the case or else use them for up to 32 hours in total. The cover is charged via USB-C.

