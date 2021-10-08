AntiCovid Drug Under Study Will Be True Early Treatment, Scientist Says

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation will participate in an international study that will seek to verify the effectiveness of a new drug against the Covid-19. In an interview with CNN, pulmonologist and Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcolmo spoke about the institution’s role in the research.

The study that will verify the efficiency of “Molnupiravir”, a drug produced by the American pharmaceutical company MSD, will be conducted by several institutions around the world and will pass through seven Brazilian research centers, two of them belonging to Fiocruz.

For Margareth Dalcomo, the treatment will be a turning point in the fight against Covid-19, but no medication will replace the vaccine. “If it has the expected results, it will be the real early treatment. It is a prophylactic treatment to prevent the person from getting sick. The drug does not replace vaccination. In the future, it will be a complement to the vaccine”, said the researcher.

If approved, the drug should be administered to people who have not been infected by the coronavirus, but who may have come into contact with someone contaminated. It showed positive results in the first two phases of the study and is now going through a new phase with more participants.

The study volunteers will be followed up for a month, and definitive results should be obtained within six months, according to the researcher. “A drug to be approved needs the results analyzed by peers, publication in a highly reliable scientific journal and regulatory registration with regulatory agencies”, explained Margareth Dalcomo.